Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
As we step into the month of love, let's take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January!
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14.
The College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term.
The L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses.
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, along with his California Senate Republican colleagues, is urging the California Public Utilities Commission to immediately disburse a state credit to provide customers with relief on their high natural gas bills.
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for giveaway.
February is American Heart Month and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is kicking off the month by highlighting several milestones of the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.
The CIF-SS is looking for an exceptional individual to become Commissioner of Athletics on or about July 5.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,625 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
The Free to Be Me Festival will be held Saturday, March 11, noon to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
