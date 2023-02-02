header image

1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
| Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

cindy curtisDear Community Members,

As we step into the month of love, let’s take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January! We started the year with a bang at the Get Real Committee meeting, while March 18 event plans are heating up! Want to join the fun? Be a volunteer! At Chat and Chill, we learned from Deborah S. Rocha at SRD Straightening Reins about their life-changing therapies for mental health. Let’s give back soon with a day of service.

The Social Club brought the spooks with their Friday the 13th themed brainstorming session for their first event. Let’s keep the excitement going! Donuts in the Park was a treat for our members as they got together for a fun-filled Saturday with donuts and light snacks. And, the best part? Free books courtesy of Marcia! Lastly, our leaders had a blast on their board retreat, charting out a course for the new year. With their minds set and goals in place, this year is shaping up to be a real page-turner.

I want to welcome our new member Kaylee Huey. Welcome to our Jaycees family (officially)!

If you are interested in joining a project, looking for ways to give back, or want to start a project of your own, please reach out to myself or any member of the executive team!

Yours in Jaycees,

Cindy Curtis

2023 president, JCI Santa Clarita
