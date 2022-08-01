Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

By Alexander Hafizi | JCI Santa Clarita President

Dear Community Members,

Wow its August. That is crazy!! Our July events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Bret Lieberman of Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through Music & Education.

YIC believes individuals with disabilities should have the same right as non-disabled individuals to have access to a full range of available employment opportunities and to earn a living wage in a job of their choosing based on their talents, skills, and interests. This includes access to quality training and employment services to aid individuals with disabilities in obtaining gainful employment in a field of their interest and choosing. To learn more go to https://www.yicunity.org.

We changed our coffee in the park to donuts in the park. This event was designed for the people that can’t make a weekday event like our chat & chills but still want to mix and mingle with us. Donuts in the Park is a family-friendly event with free donuts and great connections. Bring your dogs, too. So on Aug. 6, at 10 a.m., you will be able to join us at Donuts in the Park at Plum Canyon Park.

We also have epic Social Club Mixers. Our social club is always so much fun for our members and their friends. For July, I hosted a Karaoke night at my house and Koren Young ran it. So it was Koren’s Karaoke Night. Everyone seemed to be having a great time. It didn’t end until 12 a.m. Everyone was singing and dancing and just having a blast. Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for August. We also have a volunteer opportunity available. And nominations for SCV 40 Under Forty are open now so nominate someone today!

About JCI Santa Clarita

Our Santa Clarita chapter is is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve our selves. Jaycees, as individual and collective members are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within our selves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. We help other Jaycees develop professionally and as individuals through trainings, lectures, and real life opportunities.

We love to have fun! From our monthly socials to our signature events to our training sessions. Join us!

2022 President of JCI Santa Clarita

– Alexander Hafizi

