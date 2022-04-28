Message from L.A. County’s Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
|
As COVID-19 continues to evolve over time, the data demonstrate that we are slowly moving in the right direction.
|
Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
|
Ten students with autism graduated on April 8 from the Uniquely Abled Academy, a program which teaches young adults with high functioning autism to be entry-level CNC machinists.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.
|
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths, 1686 new positive cases countywide, with 47 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies are conducting investigations into both incidents that occurred on the morning of April 26.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.
|
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
|
The SCV Water Board of Directors has appointed Maria Gutzeit to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Gutzeit will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3.
|
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is proudly to dedicating a room and art exhibit in memory of former Mayor and City Founder Carl Boyer, officials announced Wednesday.
|
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
|
BenefitsCal is now live for Los Angeles County. BenefitsCal.com is the new website for customers to apply for, view and renew benefits for health coverage, food and cash assistance.
|
The Calidoras and A Happy Accident are bringing you their electrifying original music on a brand new episode of Soundcheck, airing Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
|
Schools in the Newhall School District and William S. Hart Union High School District were named 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award Program Winners on Tuesday, April 26.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
|
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
|
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths with 1,583 new positive cases and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,941, county case totals to 2,865,825 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,595 since March of 2020. There are 232 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.
|
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.