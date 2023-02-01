Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City

Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.

We must continue to work together to maintain this status and there are some simple steps you can take to protect your valuables. The City is partnering with the Sheriff’s Station on a new campaign to emphasize the importance of locking and hiding your valuables.

First and foremost, it is important to always lock car doors and all entrances to your home. Make sure you park in well lit areas and always take a second to see what is in your vehicle and if it could be a temptation to would-be thieves. Cash, laptops, laptop cords, handbags, wallets, credit cards, cell phones, brief cases, back packs, golf clubs, tools, dry cleaning, shopping bags, even empty boxes can be a big draw for criminals. Make sure that these items are removed from your car or locked in the trunk out of sight. It only takes a second for a thief to break a car window and make off with your belongings, so never leave items visible in your car – even if you are just running a quick errand.

It is also important to be aware of your surroundings. While grocery shopping, do not leave your purse unattended in your shopping cart. It is all too easy for a thief to grab your wallet, or your entire purse.

Make sure you follow the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on social media for more tips to protect your belongings and keep our City the safe, family-friendly community we are all proud to call home.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...