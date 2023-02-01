Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City

|
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
The Free to Be Me Festival will be held Saturday, March 11, noon to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
The Master's University baseball team scored 19 runs on 19 hits to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 28 against Bethesda 9-6 and 10-1 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
