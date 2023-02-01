header image

2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
| Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023

Ken StriplinSanta Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.

We must continue to work together to maintain this status and there are some simple steps you can take to protect your valuables. The City is partnering with the Sheriff’s Station on a new campaign to emphasize the importance of locking and hiding your valuables.

First and foremost, it is important to always lock car doors and all entrances to your home. Make sure you park in well lit areas and always take a second to see what is in your vehicle and if it could be a temptation to would-be thieves. Cash, laptops, laptop cords, handbags, wallets, credit cards, cell phones, brief cases, back packs, golf clubs, tools, dry cleaning, shopping bags, even empty boxes can be a big draw for criminals. Make sure that these items are removed from your car or locked in the trunk out of sight. It only takes a second for a thief to break a car window and make off with your belongings, so never leave items visible in your car – even if you are just running a quick errand.

It is also important to be aware of your surroundings. While grocery shopping, do not leave your purse unattended in your shopping cart. It is all too easy for a thief to grab your wallet, or your entire purse.

Make sure you follow the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on social media for more tips to protect your belongings and keep our City the safe, family-friendly community we are all proud to call home.
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!

Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner

Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Anyone who has lived in another city will tell you that the events we put on in Santa Clarita are second to none. As we look ahead to the warm weather and sunshine afforded by the arrival of spring, now is a wonderful time to add some of the marquee city of Santa Clarita events to your 2023 calendar.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade

Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Unprecedented cold weather across the nation has caused natural gas market prices to more than double (about 128%) between December and January.
READ MORE...

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
READ MORE...
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: