Metro Allocates $9.57M for SCV Street Improvements

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocated $9.57 million to the city of Santa Clarita Thursday morning for street improvements.

The city has budgeted to use the state Transportation Development Act (TDA) funds to support the 2021-22 Supplemental Overlay and Slurry Seal Program, according to Kevin Strauss, a spokesman for the city.

The city’s $10.7 million program to rehabilitate the city’s roads during the upcoming fiscal year also uses funding from Measure M, a permanent half-cent county sales-tax increase approved by voters in 2016 to fund transportation projects in Los Angeles.

“TDA Article 8 funds will also be utilized to support projects such as the Saugus Class II Bike Lane Safety Enhancements project, circulation improvement projects and the Local Roadway Safety Plan,” Strauss wrote in an email to The Signal.

A separate $13 million road-rehabilitation program is also a part of the city’s 2021-22 budget, which was approved by the Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday.

This week, the city started work on one of its overlay and slurry seal program projects with the rehabilitation of a 2-mile stretch of Railroad Avenue in Newhall. The project, which repaves the road’s surface, is slated for completion in September.

