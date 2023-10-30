Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 30, 2023

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge. Motorists should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes during these closure periods.

This work is part of the $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project which will enhance safety, reduce congestion, improve the flow of truck freight and motorist traffic and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Motorist detours for through traffic are as follows:

Northbound full directional closure

Primary detour and truck route: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramp.

Local detour: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue and proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps.

Southbound full directional closure

Primary detour and truck route: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound SR-14 off Golden Valley Road and proceed to the I-5/SR-14 Interchange.

Local detour: Exit I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Project improvements include the addition of a High Occupancy Vehicle or carpool lane in each direction, an extension of the truck lanes, new sound walls and auxiliary lanes and other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between SR-14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic. Metro expects the project to be completed in 2026.

The project is funded through a combination of Los Angeles County voter-approved Measures R and M funding specifically set aside for road and highways projects, along with Senate Bill 1 and federal dollars. Senate Bill 1 uses state gas taxes and vehicle fees to fund roadways, improve transit and build walking and biking projects.

For more information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, visit https://www.metro.net/i-5-enhancements/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...