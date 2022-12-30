Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE

If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year’s Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year’s Day to help everyone travel safely.

The fare gates at all Metro Rail stations will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media from 9 p. m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. To plan your trip, use the Transit app.

If you’re headed to Grand Park for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration, the B/D Line subway’s Civic Center Station is adjacent to the park.

Free New Year’s Eve rides are an annual Metro tradition designed to give Angelenos more transportation options to reach holiday destinations safely while avoiding holiday gridlock, parking costs and hassles.

Trains will run approximately every 20 minutes after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve — with a few extra trains added that evening to help riders get around.

Here’s the times for last trains on New Year’s Eve:

B Line to North Hollywood: departs Union Station 12:21 AM, 12:41 AM, 1:01 AM

B Line to Union Station: departs North Hollywood Station 12:22 AM

D Line to Wilshire/Western: departs Union Station 12:31 AM, 12:51 AM

D Line to Union Station: departs Wilshire Western Station 12:28 AM

A Line to Long Beach: departs 7th/Metro Center Station: 12:40 AM, 1:00 AM

A Line to 7th/Metro: departs Downtown Long Beach Station 11:57 PM

C Line to Norwalk: departs Redondo Beach Station: 12:20 AM, 12:40 AM

C Line to Redondo Beach: departs Norwalk Station: 12:30 AM, 12:50 AM

E Line to Downtown Los Angeles: departs Downtown Santa Monica: 12:43 AM, 1:03 AM

E Line to 7th/Metro: departs Downtown Santa Monica Station 11:59 pm

K Line to Expo/Crenshaw: departs Westchester/Veterans Station: 12:24 AM, 12:44 AM, 1:04 AM

K Line to Westchester/Veterans: departs Expo/Crenshaw Station 12:53 AM, 1:10 AM, 1:30 AM

L Line to Azusa: departs Union Station 1:10 AM

L Line to Union Station: departs APU Citrus 12:13 AM

L Line to Atlantic Station: departs Pico Aliso 12:50 AM

L Line to Pico/Aliso Station: departs Atlantic 12:28 AM

Metro Bike Share is offering free rides for the holidays through Jan. 1, 2023. To redeem your 30-minute free ride, just select ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. You can redeem free rides multiple times throughout the day using promo code 010123. A credit or debit card is required. The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are just $1.75 for each additional half-hour. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

Metro trains and buses will run on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...