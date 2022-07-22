Metrolink Will Refurbish 50 Passenger Cars by Early 2024

A refurbished Metrolink passenger train car is now in service, featuring new and improved passenger amenities designed for a more enjoyable, productive and safe ride.

The train car is the first of 50 slated for renovation. While all train cars undergo regular, daily maintenance, some of the older cars were in need of a makeover of sorts to improve their reliability and extend their useful life, said a Metrolink spokesperson.

The refreshed train cars have a contemporary interior and charging ports at each seat. Other enhancements include features that make the train cars easier to clean, such as vinyl seating, non-carpeted flooring, enhanced air filtration, and UV lighting for bacteria, air pollutant and virus protection.

Passengers will appreciate the new energy-efficient lighting and bathrooms with a modern look and better odor control.

For enhanced safety, the refurbished cars also have side door obstacle detection, three emergency intercom buttons on every car and emergency fresh air ventilation in case of power loss.

“We expect to have 17 refurbished cars in service by the end of 2022, and to have all 50 cars available by early 2024,” said the spokesperson.

Metrolink services the Santa Clarita Valley with the Antelope Valley Line which travels from Lancaster to downtown Los Angeles. There are three stations in the SCV including Via Princessa, Santa Clarita and Newhall. A fourth station, Vista Canyon is under construction and is expected to open in spring of 2023 in Canyon Country.

For more information visit Metrolink Trains.

