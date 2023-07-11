MHF Fundraiser ‘Cheers for Charity’ Volunteers Sought

Volunteer help is needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer fundraiser “Cheers for Charity.”

A wide array of volunteer opportunities are available including event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.

Register and select your prefered position and shift on SignUpGenius by clicking here.

The Cheers for Charity fundraising event will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Canyon Country Community Center. The evening includes live music, beer and wine tastings and additional activities.

Multiple volunteer shifts are available between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Age: 18 years and older.

A pre-event volunteer meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Cheers for Charity event will be held at:

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For more information about the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer visit mhf.org.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley visit the Santa Clarita Volunteer hub at https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...