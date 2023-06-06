Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach

Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023

By The Master's University

By Andrew Cross

Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master’s University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.

The recently graduated, multi-event athlete distinguished herself in the javelin in which she finished third at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Micaiah currently holds eight school records in various events and is within the top five all-time in the program record book for 12 different events, making her the most accomplished diversified athlete in TMU Track and Field history. She will be promoted from within the program to the role of Sprints and Jumps Coach.

“It is a joy to introduce Micaiah Scott as the newest addition to our coaching staff,” said head coach Zach Schroeder. “Amie and I have been praying for over a decade for a likeminded coach to partner with to move the field and sprint events forward at TMU. Micaiah has a passion to reach the same level of excellence in the field and sprint events as the Lord has blessed us with on the distance events. Beyond her giftedness as a coach, Micaiah’s alignment with the mission of TMU and the vision of our program makes her an easy and obvious choice. With a personal commitment to living a life that reflects Christ, Micaiah shares our vision for utilizing sports as a means of glorifying God and leverage the gospel.”

“Lord willing, I’d like to grow the track side of the program to where Coach Schroder has gotten the distance side of the program,” Scott said. “I’ve seen the potential that this team has over the past four years, especially a team that is devoted to the Lord. My main focus is to glorify the Lord through my work and my coaching.”

Scott will also take on event management responsibilities related to home meets, conference championships, and team camps.

