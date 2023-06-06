Micaiah Scott

Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023

By The Master's University

By Andrew Cross

Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master’s University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.

The recently graduated, multi-event athlete distinguished herself in the javelin in which she finished third at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Micaiah currently holds eight school records in various events and is within the top five all-time in the program record book for 12 different events, making her the most accomplished diversified athlete in TMU Track and Field history. She will be promoted from within the program to the role of Sprints and Jumps Coach.

“It is a joy to introduce Micaiah Scott as the newest addition to our coaching staff,” said head coach Zach Schroeder. “Amie and I have been praying for over a decade for a likeminded coach to partner with to move the field and sprint events forward at TMU. Micaiah has a passion to reach the same level of excellence in the field and sprint events as the Lord has blessed us with on the distance events. Beyond her giftedness as a coach, Micaiah’s alignment with the mission of TMU and the vision of our program makes her an easy and obvious choice. With a personal commitment to living a life that reflects Christ, Micaiah shares our vision for utilizing sports as a means of glorifying God and leverage the gospel.”

“Lord willing, I’d like to grow the track side of the program to where Coach Schroder has gotten the distance side of the program,” Scott said. “I’ve seen the potential that this team has over the past four years, especially a team that is devoted to the Lord. My main focus is to glorify the Lord through my work and my coaching.”

Scott will also take on event management responsibilities related to home meets, conference championships, and team camps.

No Comments for : Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program

    June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program

    23 mins ago
  • Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach

    Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach

    45 mins ago
  • SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%

    SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%

    3 hours ago
  • Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found

    Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found

    4 hours ago
  • COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships

    COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships

    4 hours ago
  • Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut

    Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut

    4 hours ago
  • CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University

    CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University

    5 hours ago
  • TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient

    TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient

    6 hours ago
  • DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID

    DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID

    9 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 6)

    Today in SCV History (June 6)

    16 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.