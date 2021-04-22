Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser

If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.

To further the mission of the Foundation and help families battling pediatric cancer, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation will host its 1st Move4MHF Virtual Event for the entire month of June 2021. To register after May 1, make a donation, or find additional information, please go to www.mhf.org.

The planned annual fundraiser offers hope to those who may feel there is none and also helps relieve some of the additional and unforeseen challenges and expenses associated with a cancer diagnosis. All funds raised from the event go directly to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and its services. The Foundation has a goal to raise $75,000 this year.

“The pandemic has hit everyone hard. And families dealing with pediatric cancer even harder,” said Sue Hoefflin, co-Founder of the MHF. “Our community has no shortage of generous people and we need their help more than ever this year. Every donation counts and furthers our mission of Hope, Help and Healing. Thank you!”

Throughout the year, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation helps families in many ways, including providing gas and grocery gift cards, counseling sessions, family fun events, advocacy and support during treatment and at times of bereavement. Cancer affects the patient and each and every family member. The Foundation exists to help them through this difficult time.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation serving children and families touched by pediatric cancer in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. For more information, please contact us at (661) 250-4100 or go to www.mhf.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...