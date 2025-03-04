header image

1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Michelle Miracle, Donna Rooney Present ‘Support Structures’ Exhibit
| Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025

“Support Structures,” a joint exhibition of the work of Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, will be held at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall, March 28-30.

“Support Structures” combines the free-flowing colors and reinforced outlines of Miracle’s abstract work with an invitation to consider the complexity of life’s ordinary moments in Rooney’s representational pieces.

“Through these visual differences, our practices and experiences come together to highlight the internal and external support systems that allow us to build experiences into expression, moments into memories and feelings into color,” said Miracle.

Miracle originally started painting as a way to combat her ADHD and perfectionism and as an actor and improviser, she approaches painting in the spirit of “yes, and….”. Her style of creating these “improvised” paintings with watercolor and ink has evolved into a reminder that we can all create beautiful things if we don’t let our perfectionism be the enemy of creativity.

Rooney’s recent practice has come to embrace the relationship between capturing a decisive moment and interpreting it in paint. Working in water media, acrylic and oils, she reconstructs shape, color and light to reframe the significance of life-changing moments and the repetitions of daily life.

The “Support Structures” exhibit at the SCAA Gallery 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall is free and open to the public. A portion of the sales goes to support the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Show hours and events:

Friday, March 28: 5-8 p.m.

Artists’ talk AT 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Art making activity 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 30: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Live painting with the artists 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa.

Support structures 2
