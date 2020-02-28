Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU

By Don Gilmore, Assistant Sports Information Director

Jesus Torres’ early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.

“Angel enrolled this spring to get a jump on school and team chemistry,” said TMU men’s soccer coach Jim Rickard. “Angel is a quick, skilled midfielder with great vision and passing distribution. He will help us with leadership in the midfield.”

Torres was born in Anaheim before moving to Temecula.

He attended Classical Academy High School in Escondido, graduating in 2017, and was a four-time All-Pacific League selection.

When asked about his collegiate athletic goals, Torres said, “To become the best player that I can be. Also, to be the best teammate possible, to make myself and everyone around me better.”

Asked why he chose and what he is most looking forward to about attending TMU, Torres said, “I chose TMU because of the environment and community. Everyone is very welcoming and nice. I look forward to growing closer to God and starting this new journey in my life.”

Torres will join a program that went 8-8-2 (3-4-1 in Golden State Athletic Conference) last season.