March 26
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
Military Fast-Tracks Docs, Nurses to Service
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020

Courtesy of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

 

More than 200 military medical students and graduate nursing students from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, known as USU, will be graduating early to support their colleagues in the U.S. military health system amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

USU President Dr. Richard Thomas made the decision when the national emergency was declared, officials said.

“Our curriculum has a specific focus on threats like emerging infectious diseases and disasters that our military and Public Health Service forces are likely to encounter in the course of their careers,” Thomas said. “This instruction is based on real-life lessons learned, is woven throughout the curriculum and incorporated into our medical field exercises.”

USU’s students are uniquely prepared to meet and address the readiness needs of the Defense Department and the nation the moment they step out of the university’s doors, Thomas said.

“This is exactly what they were educated and trained to do,” he added. The surgeon generals of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service will receive a competent cadre of health care professionals who can augment current resources available to them.”

The students, who are all active duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force or Public Health Service, will have completed all of their requirements to be awarded a degree and will be available for reassignment by their respective services, officials said. The officers include physicians; family health, mental health and women’s health nurse practitioners; clinical nurse specialists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

USU is the nation’s only federal health sciences university.

 

 
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
MANHATTAN (CN) — Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
