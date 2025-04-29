Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant

Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.

The longtime Santa Clarita Valley restaurant that served a French-inspired American menu first opened at 24201 Magic Mountain Parkway, the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Cher Fleming Auto Drive, in 1998.

The location was previously home to Tony Roma’s, and then briefly transitioned to a Memphis Blues restaurant. Tony Roma’s opened in 1989 and Memphis Blues closed in 1997. The building was torn down to build Mimi’s Cafe.

After more than 25 years Mimi’s, which had previously hosted J.R.’s Comedy Club and several community meetings, closed at the end of 2024.

No date has been announced for the expected construction and opening of the Yard House restaurant, which claims to offer “the world’s largest selection of draft beer” and an extensive and diverse menu.

Mimi’s Cafe still operates at several locations in Southern California, including at 19710 Nordhoff Place, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...