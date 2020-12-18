header image

1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
| Friday, Dec 18, 2020
address equity

SACRAMENTO — California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.

Announced earlier this month as part of its ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued impact on students, the California Department of Education will award grants of up to $20,000 each to schools, districts, and charter schools that can demonstrate how they will address equity and opportunity gaps by utilizing the funds to target educators’ or students’ needs in distance learning, in-person instruction, or hybrid models.

The application process and criteria were emailed to all county and district superintendents and charter school administrators in California on Wednesday, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The grants have been funded through a $200,000 contribution from the Stuart Foundation.

“Educators need every tool possible to implement strategies that support students who have been hit hardest by the inequitable impacts of this public health crisis,” Thurmond said. “I am proud to continue providing direct resources to our schools, and while they are small in size, these mini grants can go a long way in a community trying to reach and engage its struggling students.”

The funds must be used to advance equity and to close equity gaps. The grantees are given discretion to decide how they will address the topic of equity. For example, grantees can address equity and opportunity gaps by utilizing the funds to target educators’ or students’ needs with in-person instruction or distance learning.

Other examples of how grants can be used include supporting educator and/or staff professional development that has proven to be successful in targeting or closing equity gaps.

Professional development could be in the form of training or a mentoring program. Providing stipends for mentors who assist mentees in adjusting to the current distance learning landscape is another eligible use.

Additionally, funds can be used for purchasing items or materials needed to address inequity; however, they should not be used solely for the purpose of purchasing materials.

Local educational agencies are encouraged to consider ways grant dollars can be used to support activities that address equity gaps in the form of community and family engagement. For instance, families that have been disengaged with schools may benefit from activities that support and strengthen engagement.

Funding can be used to support activities that have been proven to strengthen family connection and involvement with their children’s learning.

All questions regarding the mini grant process can be directed by email to equitygrants@cde.ca.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites, including the Orchard Arms property in Valencia.
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward tuition, books, and school-related fees.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
