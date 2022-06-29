Minimum Wage In Unincorporated Areas of L.A. County Must Increase By July 1

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1.

Some important aspects of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance:

-This ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County

-Employers are required to post an updated bulletin of the new wage rate in a conspicuous place, in addition to the original legally required workplace posting

-Employees are afforded the protections of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance regardless of their immigration or work status.

The rate increase, which amounts to a 6.4 percent increase over the previous $15 minimum wage, was determined by the County’s Chief Executive Office based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index earlier this year. This is the first increase calculated by the CEO following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.

“A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry. This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” said Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal. “We will ensure that workers in unincorporated LA County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources.”

The County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance is enforced by the LA County Office of Labor Equity at DCBA. Since the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance took effect in 2016, DCBA Wage Enforcement investigations have resulted in nearly $2.25 million in back pay and fines in cases involving more than 2,000 workers in Los Angeles County who were not paid the correct minimum wage.

DCBA staff are currently conducting on-site visits to businesses in unincorporated LA County to help clarify new wage laws and encourage full compliance.

Under the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, employers and workers have complied with the annual increases to make the region a competitive ecosystem that supports fair work, pay, and prosperity.

More information regarding the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, including the required postings for businesses in unincorporated LA County, can be found on the website or by calling (800) 593-8222.

