Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Bill Miranda

Bill MirandaLook at all our City is doing for you!

Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community. Our City is working every day to maintain and build upon this reputation. Do you know all the things the City does on our behalf?

Let’s start with some of Santa Clarita’s prized amenities. We have three Library branches, three Metrolink Stations, our own transit system, 35 fantastic parks, two Community Centers, The Cube, The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, the Skate Park, the spectacular Aquatic Center, nearly 100 miles of off-street trails and thousands of acres of pristine, preserved open space. Plus, we have two landmark City facilities that are nearing competition – the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita is also known for world-class events. Just last month, we enjoyed the City’s Spirit of America Fireworks show on the Fourth of July. The City also hosts the summertime favorite, Concerts in the Park, which will be rocking Central Park through Aug. 28. September will bring our favorite volunteer event, The River Rally. Since the first River Rally, nearly 500,000 pounds of trash has been removed from the Santa Clara Riverbed. The fall will bring our community together with the State of the City event and the official kick-off to the holiday season… Light up Main in Old Town Newhall. The new year will bring a new date for the popular Santa Clarita Marathon which will challenge runners on Feb. 12, 2022.

Ironhorse Bridge

In addition to the aforementioned, the City also maintains our roads, bridges, offers hundreds of recreation programs and classes, maintains a Triple-A credit rating, hosts recycling events, has a thriving film office, beautifully maintained landscaping, anti-drug programs for youth, a premier arts and entertainment district and so much more. I encourage you to get out and enjoy all Santa Clarita has to offer this summer.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

