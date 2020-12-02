Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help

Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.

Englerth is a 21-year-old white male last seen on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., in the 29800 block of Muledeer Lane in Castaic.

Englerth is 5’-5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blond hair but a shaved head, and has blue eyes.

He was driving a white 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit, California license #7JZA412.

Englerth’s family has not seen or heard from him in a month. They are very concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crimestoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.