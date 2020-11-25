Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.

He is a 50-year-old white male who was last seen in the 24400 block of Trevino Drive in Valencia on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m.

Kravets is described as 5’07”, 180 lbs., blue eyes, straight shaved brown hair, and has a large scar on side of the head.

It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Kravets is medication dependent. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury to the left side of his head and suffers from memory loss.

His family is very concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about Kravets is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.