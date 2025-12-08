Mission Opera Presents ‘Amahl and The Night Visitors’

Mission Opera will present a production of “Amahl And The Night Visitors” at various locations in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.

Experience the magic of the Nativity story like never before. this is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transformed the world. In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches sight of a giant star. As his mother hopes for the family’s future, they are visited by three mysterious kings on a journey to find a newborn child.

All shows are 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Rancho Camulos Museum, Highway 126, 10 miles west oF I-5, Piru, CA 93040.

Sunday, Dec. 14: Santa Paula First Presbyterian Church, 121 Davis St., Santa Paula, CA 93060.

Sunday, Dec. 21: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Sunday, Dec. 28: Trinity Episcopal Church, Fillmore, 600 Saratoga St., Fillmore, CA 93015.

Saturday, Jan. 3: Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Sunday, Jan. 4: Grace Lutheran Church Culver City, 4427 Overland Ave., Culver City, CA 90230.

Saturday, Jan. 10: St. Kateri Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For tickets and information please visit www.missionopera.com.

