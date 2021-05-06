header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
| Thursday, May 6, 2021
Le 66 Poster

This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.

Rarely performed, ‘Le 66’ is a French comedic operetta written in 1856 by composer Jacques Offenbach. Mission Opera will present the show with its original French libretto (with English dialogue) on Saturday, June 5 and Saturday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, June 6 and Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. performances will be conducted in an all-English translation. All shows will take place outdoors in the private parking lot of Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

“This show is just a fun and funny good time and that’s something we ALL need after this pandemic,” says Mission Opera Co-founder, performer and Board of Directors member Shawn Taylor. Each Le 66 presentation will begin with a pre-show featuring arias performed by up-and-coming local singers. The entire performance will last 1 hour and 20 minutes, including a 10 minute intermission.

Speaking of the pandemic and its related concerns, Mission Opera Artistic Director Dr. Joshua R. Wentz adds “I wanted to find a comedy that featured a very few number of singers, to ensure safety and that COVID protocols could be in place so everyone feels protected.”

For enhanced safety measures, Le 66 has only 3 singers and will be presented with piano only, not the typical full orchestra that Mission Opera has come to be known for. CDC protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed, and face masks will be required at all times in the performing space.

For those unable to attend in person, the June 13 show will be streamed on Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis
The story centers around two traveling German musicians who get lost as they are going to help a distant cousin. On the road, they meet a pedlar on the road who sells them a lottery ticket – with the winning number 66. When their luck turns, they do some pretty unusual things until fate snaps them back to reality.

Tickets
General admission tickets for the live show are $20 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Brown Paper Tickets at https://le66.brownpapertickets.com/.

Student and Senior tickets available for $15 with ID at the box office.

Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

Tickets to the streaming show are $4.99 and sold exclusively through Facebook, for the June 13 livestream. Visit www.facebook.com/missionopera for more details.

The Performers
Alba Franco-Cancel as Grittley (Saturdays)

Chris Hunter as Franz (Saturdays)

Gabriel Manro as Berthold (Saturdays)

Jessie Massoudi as Grittley (Sundays)

Shawn Taylor as Franz (Sundays)

Aaron Ball as Berthold (Sundays)

Jamie Sanderson (cover)

The Creative Team

Dr. Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director

Galina Barskaya, musical director

Shawn Taylor, scenic designer

Jerry Rhodes, lighting designer

Aaron Miller, sound designer

Brandon Coprich, costume designer

Zenith Hyden-Soffer, technician/intern

Performance Dates and Times
There will be four performances of Le 66 presented by Mission Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91350.

– Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM – sung in French with English dialogue

– Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM – sung in English with English dialogue

– Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM – sung in French with English dialogue

– Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM – sung in English with French dialogue

For additional information about Mission Opera contact Joshua Wentz at (661) 347-8270.

Find Mission Opera on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/missionopera/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/mission.opera/

Website: www.missionopera.com
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”

Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
Thursday, May 6, 2021
This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”

May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
FULL STORY...

SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser

SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra's spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”

COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
FULL STORY...

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
L.A. County Announces Distribution of 23 Million Units of PPE
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
The Santa Clarita City Council convened Tuesday evening to hear an overview of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Striplin Presents Balanced Budget Which Includes $300K Surplus
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
This summer Mission Opera is happy to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act on June 5, 6, 12, and 13, in Santa Clarita.
Mission Opera to Present Live Outdoor Operetta, “Le 66”
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Oversight Committee Member
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
May 7-9: COC Theatre Presents, “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
Hart District Announces Blended Learning Format to Continue for Remainder of Year
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 21 new deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with Santa Clarita cases totaling 27,744.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Health Officer Order Updates Effective Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,744
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
Hart Governing Board Returns to In-Person Meetings, Set to Discuss Reducing Credits for Graduation
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
For the second time since his arrest, Michelle Dorsey’s estranged husband — who is accused of having killed his wife in her Saugus home last month — had a continuation of his arraignment.  
Arraignment Continued for Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Michelle Dorsey
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra's spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
The California Highway Patrol is reminding cyclists and motorists to share the road and remember traffic safety saves lives during this years National Bicycle Safety month all May.
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital. 
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched. 
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge, starting next week. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14. 
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event. 
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
%d bloggers like this: