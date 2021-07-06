Mission Valley Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating to SCV Nonprofits

In honor of Mission Valley Bank’s 20th Anniversary, the financial institution recently announced that it will be donating to a number of Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits.

“July 1, 2021, marks Mission Valley Bank’s 20th Anniversary serving the financial needs of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valley business communities, said Tamara Gurney, the bank’s president and CEO. “To commemorate this milestone, Mission Valley Bank (subsidiary of Mission Valley Bancorp) will be donating $20,000 to local area nonprofit organizations. As an organization, we feel strongly that there is no better way to celebrate and express our gratitude than by giving back to the communities that have supported our growth and success.”

In celebration, the following 10 local area nonprofits will each receive a gift of $2,000.

— Carousel Ranch

— Community Foundation of the Valleys

— Hope of the Valley

— MEND

— Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club

— San Fernando Valley Boys & Girls Club

— Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc.

— Shadow Hills Riding Club

— Single Mothers Outreach

— Tierra del Sol

For the past 20 years, Mission Valley Bank has served the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys with the best of Community Business Banking. Over the years, our team of Trusted Advisors have partnered with thousands of local area business owners, providing unique financial solutions that help both clients and communities thrive.

“Throughout the pandemic, area nonprofits have worked tirelessly to support those in need, doing more with less than ever before,” Gurney said. “On behalf of the entire Mission Valley Bank team, we are grateful to have the opportunity to offer these small gifts. As we celebrate, we encourage everyone who is able to please give what you can to your charity of choice.”

About Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses. Mission Valley Bank has full service branches in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. The Bank was chartered in July 2001, with a vision of local ownership and a commitment to providing financial solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

