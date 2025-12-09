Mitchell Coleman Named Tejon Ranch Conservancy Executive Director

The Tejon Ranch Conservancy Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Coleman as the organization’s Executive Director, effective immediately.

Coleman stepped in earlier this year as Interim Executive Director, helping to guide the nonprofit Conservancy through an important period of transition and renewed growth. His appointment reflects the board’s strong confidence in his leadership, vision and deep commitment to the Conservancy’s mission.

“We also congratulate Mitchell on his recent completion of his PhD in Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology from UC Riverside,” said Conservancy officials in a press release announcing the appointment. “As Executive Director, Mitchell will lead the Conservancy alongside the Board into an exciting new chapter as we expand public access and education programs, strengthen partnerships across Kern County and the broader region and advance innovative research and restoration initiatives on the Ranch. His combination of scientific expertise, institutional knowledge and deep local roots uniquely positions him to guide the organization into its next phase with clarity and purpose.”

Formerly the Conservancy’s Conservation Science Director, Coleman has long been connected to Tejon Ranch.

He is a Bakersfield native and first visited the Ranch in his youth through the Scouts BSA, experiences that fostered an early appreciation for the landscapes he now works to protect.

In 2015, he conducted his master’s thesis research on the Ranch and also interned at the Conservancy, gaining firsthand insight into the significance of the Conservancy’s work. Shortly after completing his master’s thesis in 2017, Coleman joined the Conservancy as a staff biologist and in 2019 became the Conservation Science Director.

Coleman has introduced hundreds of people to the Ranch through the Conservancy’s programs, as well as overseeing science and stewardship programs, supervising research initiatives and acting as the designated conservation easement monitor.

His expertise in restoration strategies in ecosystems impacted by global change is very valuable for this special place.

Coleman holds a B.S. in Biology from Westmont College, an M.S. in Biology from California State University, Bakersfield and a PhD in Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology from the University of California, Riverside.

For more information about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy, how you can help and the Conservancy’s punlic programs visit www.tejonconservancy.org.

