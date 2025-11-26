header image

Mitchell Coleman | Tejon Ranch Conservancy
| Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025

One of the things I love most about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy is that there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.

I’m especially passionate about our work to help to protect Tejon’s rich botanical diversity. Across the Conserved Lands, over 1,200 native plant species thrive, some of which occur nowhere else.

A top priority of ours is restoring valley oak (Quercus lobata) populations on Tejon Ranch. Most of our valley oaks are over 250 years old, with very few younger than 100. Across California, oak woodlands are struggling to produce enough seedlings to replace these old-growth giants, and we’re deeply concerned about what this means for their long-term future.

To safeguard their future, we’ve launched a project that pairs research with hands-on restoration. Last year, we gathered over 6,000 valley oak acorns. Of those, 2,400 are already planted, 1,000 seedlings are growing for next year, and a new batch is now being prepared for the Conservancy’s new greenhouse.

This is just one of many projects that need your support. I’m one of just three Conservancy staff members, and we work alongside an incredible group of Board members, docents, volunteers and stakeholders who help steward this extraordinary landscape. Together, we are committed to protecting and caring for the Conservancy’s irreplaceable resources.

Please say oak-ay to our oak restoration efforts by making a gift today.

Your contribution supports our day-to-day operations and fuels the growth of our projects and programs.

Every single donor strengthens the Conservancy, and our community of care. We’re making steady progress toward our goal of 50 donors by the end of November. If you’re already a donor, thank you so much for your generosity.

We’re just 33 donors away from our goal this month.

To donate click here.

For more information about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy visit www.tejonconservancy.org.

Mitchell Coleman, Ph.D., is the Interim Executive Director of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy. The Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that manages conservation efforts for 240,000 acres of Tejon Ranch. Its mission is to protect the biodiversity and ecosystems of the ranch, which is a unique area at the convergence of four ecological regions. The Conservancy also offers public access programs for education and recreation, such as hikes, wildlife tours and research opportunities.

