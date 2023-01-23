MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event

Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
For those of you who don’t know, Hunter’s early baseball days took place here at the Hart complex where the team he played for made it to the finals in the 2008 Pinto World Series. In addition to his many accomplishments since, Hunter has always given back to the Santa Clarita community and continues to do so.
This Saturday, there will be giveaways provided by Green to boys and girls of all ages. Green will provide free spikes for those Hart players whose playing activities allow the use of metal spikes. A limited number of molded cleats will also be available on a first come, first served basis. (Molded cleats are typically used by most levels of baseball and softball. Only Colt division baseball and Senior Softball allow spikes at Hart). Kids of all ages are encouraged to come down for a free autograph and photo with the MLB star.
Additionally, all baseball and softball players in our community are invited to participate in this free spikes giveaway. One pair of spikes per athlete.
It’s with an enormous amount of gratitude we wish to thank Hunter and the Greene family for what they’ve done and continue to do for Hart and surrounding communities. Thank you.
Kids will be allowed to begin lining up at 8 a.m. Make sure your athlete wears his/her Hart jersey!
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be.
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees passed a new board policy on the display of banners and flags on school campuses. The policy addresses flags and banners "whose display could be interpreted to represent the position of the school district or of the governing board." The addition to the district policy manual was passed at the Hart Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The International Animated Film Society announced the nominees and honorees for the 50th annual Annie Awards. As in previous years alums and faculty of California Institute of the Arts were recognized by the industry for their outstanding work.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
