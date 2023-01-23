MLB Pitcher Hunter Green Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event

Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.

For those of you who don’t know, Hunter’s early baseball days took place here at the Hart complex where the team he played for made it to the finals in the 2008 Pinto World Series. In addition to his many accomplishments since, Hunter has always given back to the Santa Clarita community and continues to do so.

This Saturday, there will be giveaways provided by Green to boys and girls of all ages. Green will provide free spikes for those Hart players whose playing activities allow the use of metal spikes. A limited number of molded cleats will also be available on a first come, first served basis. (Molded cleats are typically used by most levels of baseball and softball. Only Colt division baseball and Senior Softball allow spikes at Hart). Kids of all ages are encouraged to come down for a free autograph and photo with the MLB star.

Additionally, all baseball and softball players in our community are invited to participate in this free spikes giveaway. One pair of spikes per athlete.

It’s with an enormous amount of gratitude we wish to thank Hunter and the Greene family for what they’ve done and continue to do for Hart and surrounding communities. Thank you.

Kids will be allowed to begin lining up at 8 a.m. Make sure your athlete wears his/her Hart jersey!

