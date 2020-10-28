justin turner
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner. | Photo: tonythetiger, WMC 4.0.

 

MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020

By Press Release

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was “wrong” to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night — after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball officials issued this statement Wednesday:

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive result, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game. Turner was placed in isolation for the safety of those around him.

“However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection for others.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk.

“When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.

“Last night, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers’ traveling party. Both the Rays and the Dodgers were tested again today and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities.”

No Comments for : MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases

    26 mins ago
  • MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

    MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water

    SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water

    3 hours ago
  • California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals

    California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals

    4 hours ago
  • Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review

    Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review

    5 hours ago
  • Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library

    Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library

    6 hours ago
  • Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

    Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

    6 hours ago
  • City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station

    City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station

    7 hours ago
  • Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening

    Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening

    7 hours ago
  • SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President

    SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.