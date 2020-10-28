MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was “wrong” to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team’s Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night — after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball officials issued this statement Wednesday:

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive result, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game. Turner was placed in isolation for the safety of those around him.

“However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection for others.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk.

“When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.

“Last night, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers’ traveling party. Both the Rays and the Dodgers were tested again today and their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities.”