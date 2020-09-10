Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming

The Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.

The filming is set to take place throughout the day on private property in Newhall in the general vicinity of Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway, and residents should expect to hear related noise, though the activity is expected to be shielded from public view.

The production is scheduled to use both automatic and single-shot weapons, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies present on site for safety.

Sheriff’s officials and surrounding businesses near the set have been notified of the activity.

For questions or concerns, contact the Santa Clarita Film Office at 661-284-1425.