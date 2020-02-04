[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
| Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Eurydice

Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” Feb. 14 – Feb. 23, at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.

Performances are at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The play, “Eurydice,” is a modern take on the classic myth of Orpheus that reimagines the story through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and beautiful visual metaphor, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

The production is being directed by Luck Hari.

This Santa Clarita production coincides with a Los Angeles citywide festival dubbed, “Eurydice Found”. The festival includes the world premiere of an opera adaptation of the play at LA Opera, a live talk by playwright Sarah Ruhl at the Getty Villa, and staged readings of some of the playwright’s other works.

Open Wings Theater Company is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit theatre group striving to bring progressive artistic work to the stage while highlighting stories and voices often absent in other popular culture.

For tickets or more information go to www.openwingstheatre.org or call The MAIN at (661) 290-2255.
%d bloggers like this: