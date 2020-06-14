Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping

California State Parks is working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your patience as we make our parks compatible with responsible recreation that protects the health of visitors and the dedicated parks staff.

Please abide by the following guidelines at all California State Parks:

– Stay Local: Walk or bike to the park if possible.

– Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.

– Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people at the park or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.

– Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.

Visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for state-wide updates. Current statuses for the parks of the Mojave Desert area as of June 12, 2020:

– All tours and special events are currently cancelled until further notice.

Poppy Reserve

Open: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.:

– Trail use permitted with social distancing (no bikes/pets on trails).

– Limited parking available.

– We request that visitors pay by credit/debit card or bring the exact dollar amount ($10 day-use fee).

– Only restrooms in the proximity of the parking lots will be available.

– See the park live on our PoppyCam: https://www.parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve

Closed: The visitor center is closed for the season

Saddleback Butte State Park

Open:

– Campground

– Picnic Area

– Trails

Closed: Visitor Center is closed for the season and is anticipated to reopen Saturday, Sept. 5. Special events and tours continue to be cancelled until further notice.

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Open:

– Trails, primitive roads and day use areas

– Campground

Closed: Visitor Center

Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park

Open: sunrise-sunset

– Maintain social distancing on trails.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park

– Fall tour availability is continuing to be assessed.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum

– Planning is still in progress for reopening the museum with public health considerations in place.