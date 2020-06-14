Red Rock Canyon State Park

Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping

Uploaded: , Sunday, Jun 14, 2020

By Press Release

California State Parks is working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your patience as we make our parks compatible with responsible recreation that protects the health of visitors and the dedicated parks staff.

Please abide by the following guidelines at all California State Parks:

Stay Local: Walk or bike to the park if possible.

Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.

Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people at the park or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.

Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.

Visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for state-wide updates. Current statuses for the parks of the Mojave Desert area as of June 12, 2020:

– All tours and special events are currently cancelled until further notice.

Poppy Reserve
Open: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.:

– Trail use permitted with social distancing (no bikes/pets on trails).

– Limited parking available.

– We request that visitors pay by credit/debit card or bring the exact dollar amount ($10 day-use fee).

– Only restrooms in the proximity of the parking lots will be available.

– See the park live on our PoppyCam: https://www.parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve

Closed: The visitor center is closed for the season

Saddleback Butte State Park
Open:

– Campground

– Picnic Area

– Trails

Closed: Visitor Center is closed for the season and is anticipated to reopen Saturday, Sept. 5. Special events and tours continue to be cancelled until further notice.

Red Rock Canyon State Park
Open:

– Trails, primitive roads and day use areas

– Campground

Closed: Visitor Center

Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park
Open: sunrise-sunset

– Maintain social distancing on trails.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park

– Fall tour availability is continuing to be assessed.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum

– Planning is still in progress for reopening the museum with public health considerations in place.

No Comments for : Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    3 hours ago
  • Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 148,855 Cases Statewide, 2,761 Cases in SCV

    Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 148,855 Cases Statewide, 2,761 Cases in SCV

    3 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo Nurse Tends to Own Father Diagnosed with COVID-19

    Henry Mayo Nurse Tends to Own Father Diagnosed with COVID-19

    4 hours ago
  • Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping

    Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping

    4 hours ago
  • Firefighters Quickly Douse Vehicle Fire on State Route 14

    Firefighters Quickly Douse Vehicle Fire on State Route 14

    4 hours ago
  • June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

    June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 14)

    Today in SCV History (June 14)

    20 hours ago
  • Whistleblower | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Whistleblower | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    1 day ago
  • COC Announces Winners of Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award

    COC Announces Winners of Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award

    1 day ago
  • Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 72,023 Cases Countywide, 2,755 SCV Cases

    Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 72,023 Cases Countywide, 2,755 SCV Cases

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.