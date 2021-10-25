Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 177th Death at Henry Mayo

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 25, 2021

By Press Release

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 177, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Currently, there are two tests pending, 19 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,582 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday five new deaths and 679 new cases of COVID-19 countywide and 37,139 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the five new deaths reported Monday, three people who passed away were over the age of 80, and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,485,769 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,552 deaths.

There are 610 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 9,000,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Public Health Inspectors Continue to Check Business Compliance

Public Health inspectors continue to visit businesses across the county every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures, including masking guidelines and vaccination verification, provide technical assistance, and respond to complaints of non-compliance. Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, Public Health inspectors visited 1,008 restaurants, 78 bars, 226 food markets, 26 breweries, wineries or distilleries, 10 nightclubs, 21 lounges, 21 hotels, 35 gyms and fitness centers, 10 hair salons or barber shops, 52 food manufacturing plants, 33 garment manufacturing plants, 22 personal care businesses, 11 office sites, and 5 large outdoor and indoor venues.

Overall, the inspections revealed that while the majority of businesses were in compliance, there is room for improvement with employee masking at garment manufacturers, office sites, bars, nightclubs and lounges, and customer vaccination verifications at bars. Inspectors noted 73% of garment manufacturers, 73% of office sites, 82% of bars, 80% of nightclubs and 86% of lounges were in compliance with employee masking. Eighty-five percent of bars were in compliance with customer vaccination verifications. Public Health utilizes education as the primary step in gaining compliance, and when compliance is not achieved, enforcement may include issuance of a notice of violation or a citation. Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, two citations were issued to schools for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders.

Violations of safety requirements and dangerous conditions can be reported anonymously to Public Health by phone at 888-700-9995 or online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6:00 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Friday with a total of 348 COVID-19 deaths in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic.

The following is the community breakdown of the 348 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

292 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 37,139 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 27,269

* Castaic: 4,492

Stevenson Ranch: 1,743

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,162

Acton: 770

Val Verde: 427

Agua Dulce: 410

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 287

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 166

Elizabeth Lake: 116

Bouquet Canyon: 70

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Lake Hughes: 58

Saugus/Canyon Country: 51

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 20

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“To the people across our community mourning the passing of a loved one, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I am grateful that the vast majority of businesses continue to follow the sensible protections in the State and County Health Officer Orders that help ensure our collective well-being and economic recovery. Thanks as well to the tens of thousands of patrons who are doing their part – getting vaccinated and wearing masks as required. Reducing transmission depends on high compliance with existing safety measures.”

Boosters are available for eligible individuals for all three FDA-approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Los Angeles County residents eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine include those who received the second of the two-dose vaccine series at least 6 months ago and are either:

– 65 years and older

– Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

– Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

– Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Vaccinations are widely available throughout L.A. County and are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Vaccinated middle and high school students are eligible for free UCLA football tickets. UCLA has partnered with Public Health to give away free tickets to a UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl to middle or high school students in L.A. County who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while tickets last. Students aged 12 to 18 who’ve received at least one dose can sign up for the free tickets online by visiting: http://ph.lacounty.gov/DPHUCLAVaxforTix.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

*** Note: State COVID-19 statistics were not available as of deadline Monday.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

