Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated; 27,891 Total SCV Cases

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 4 new deaths and 139 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,891 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend, as well as missing lab reports.

Of the four new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were between the ages of 65 and 79 and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.

To date, Public Health identified 1,238,919 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,175 deaths.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one, a friend, or a co-worker during this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

There are 319 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 6,710,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive.

Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.4%. Case numbers and other metrics continue to remain low and stable.

50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated

As of May 21, more than 9,501,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.

Of these, 5,520,397 were first doses and 3,980,667 were second doses.

As of May 21, 50% of L.A. County residents 16 and over and 72% of seniors 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The County is also seeing 28% of teens 16-17 years old and 46% of people 16-64 years old fully vaccinated.

“We can now proudly say that more than 50% of L.A. County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated,” said Ferrer. “It is truly thrilling to see us reach this landmark, and I thank everyone who has done their part to get us to this point.”

Free Rides to Vaccination Sites

For people struggling to get to a vaccination site, Public Health can help get you a free ride there and back.

The Uber and Lyft rideshare apps are offering free roundtrip rides to some vaccination sites within their apps.

However, if you are seeking assistance scheduling a ride or if you want to get your vaccination at a site not listed in the app, you can reach out to the Public Health call center at 1-833-540-0473 and you will be connected to free transportation.

California Monday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Sunday, May 23, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,674,044 COVID-19 cases (up 1,081) with 61,762 deaths from the disease (up 7) since the pandemic began.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

As of May 23, local health departments have reported 110,813 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 461 deaths statewide.

There were 1,081 newly recorded confirmed cases Sunday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.8%.

There have been 64,576,707 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 179,934 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of May 24, providers have reported administering a total of 36,364,200 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 45,119,680 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, three patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,236 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no new deaths reported today, keeping the total deaths at 148 people since the pandemic began. The last death occured on May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard remains unchanged from last week’s update with 303 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 303 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

259 in Santa Clarita

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

3 in Agua Dulce

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,419

* Castaic: 3,737 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,157

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 847

* Acton: 479

* Val Verde: 337

* Agua Dulce: 282

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 195

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

* Elizabeth Lake: 76

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

* Bouquet Canyon: 47

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 29286

* 5 to 11: 56166

* 12 to 17: 70294

* 18 to 29: 278250

* 30 to 49: 390435

* 50 to 64: 226312

* 65 to 79: 90074

* over 80: 32890

* Under Investigation 645

L.A. County Vaccine Update

Lower vaccination rates in younger age groups means that not only are people in those age groups more likely to transmit COVID-19, but they’re also more likely to suffer its severe consequences. Between April 1 and May 15, relatively young adults aged 30-49 made up the largest proportion of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Before April, this age group consistently saw lower hospitalization rates than older age groups. Even when hospitalizations were not at their highest, older people have always been more likely to be hospitalized. Older adults, particularly those over 65, are now protected by their high rates of vaccination.

To make it easy for eligible L.A. County residents to get vaccinated, the County is offering vaccines at many sites across the County. This week, there are 756 sites offering vaccinations including pharmacies, clinics, community sites, and hospitals. Many of these vaccination sites are concentrated in areas that have been hard hit by the pandemic. Currently, you can obtain vaccines at the eight county-run sites, all the LA city run sites, almost all mobile sites and many of the community sites without an appointment. Many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

Public Health continues to support additional mobile vaccination teams that take vaccinations into neighborhoods to reach people who may have limited ability or time to get to one of the established vaccination sites. Mobile teams have set up ongoing daily sites to provide vaccines on a walk-in basis at public places such as senior housing and recreational centers, gathering places and service providers for people experiencing homelessness, educational settings, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations that provide care for specific health conditions, and food and agriculture sites. There are 200 sites where mobile teams will be offering vaccinations this week which are concentrated in higher-need, harder hit areas.

If there is a community event or workplace where there may be people needing to get vaccinated, Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace, business, or special event from one of the mobile vaccination units or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of May 17:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 10 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier

* 35 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 13 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier (including L.A. County)

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of May 17, there have been 520 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of April 18 to April 24, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day.

During this same time period, 83% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

