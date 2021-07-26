header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Failure notice from provider:
Location does not exist.
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
| Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup July 26 2021

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

Driven by the more aggressive Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities and more intermingling of unmasked individuals, hospitalizations in L.A. County almost doubled in just two weeks, with 745 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Two weeks ago, on Monday, July 12, 372 people were hospitalized.

Almost everyone hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County is unvaccinated; Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 97% of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January have not been vaccinated.

“As we continue to experience significant community transmission fueled by the Delta variant, every effort to reduce spread is important,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This includes the additional layer of masking and testing protections the state health officer order requires at health care and high-risk congregate living facilities.”

And while post-vaccination infections and hospitalizations can happen, these individuals tend to experience less severe illness because the vaccines are highly protective.

Of the four new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

“Our hearts go out to all of our county residents who are mourning the loss of a family member or friend,” said Ferrer.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,285,771 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,631 deaths. Testing results are available for over 7,261,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.

Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5.2%.

California Monday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 3,807,971 cases and 63,806 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

As of July 25, local health departments have reported 115,650 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 481 deaths statewide.

There were 21,940 newly reported confirmed cases between Friday and Sunday. Data on cases, deaths, and testing is not reported on weekends or state holidays. This data is reported on the first day following the weekend or holiday. Data on administered vaccines is reported daily.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.

For the week of July 7-14, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 13 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 2 per 100,000 per day.

Between January 1 and July 14, 99% of the state’s cumulative cases have occurred among unvaccinated individuals.

The 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

There have been 73,007,339 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 565,365 during the prior 72-hour reporting period.

As of July 26, providers have reported administering a total of 43,501,625 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 49,410,855 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, July 26, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 22 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,282 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

To date, there have been 151 deaths since the pandemic began.

“As we have stated before, the most effective way to prevent a stay in the hospital for COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Moody.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard remained unchanged from Wednesday, with a total of 309 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 309 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

267 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

covid-19 roundup tuesday march 23

Of the 29,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 21,643

* Castaic: 3,873 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,255

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 897

* Acton: 517

* Val Verde: 350

* Agua Dulce: 304

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 212

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 139

* Elizabeth Lake: 83

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

* Bouquet Canyon: 51

* Lake Hughes: 43

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 45

* Sand Canyon: 18

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Vaccine Information

Now through Thursday, July 29 at County-run vaccination sites, LA City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get a vaccine will have an opportunity to win one of seven packages of tickets to an array of concerts presented by AEG.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

covid-19 roundup

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of July 19 there have been 580 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of July 11 to July 17, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day.

During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Mosquito samples collected from mosquito traps in three Los Angeles County cities tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials confirmed Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
College of the Canyons announced it will host a weeklong Fall Rush event Aug. 2 to 6 to assist new students with the registration process.
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 26 - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Mosquito samples collected from mosquito traps in three Los Angeles County cities tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials confirmed Thursday.
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic swimmer and Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil took home a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
California state and health care employees will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or be regularly tested as part of a new vaccine verification program announced by state officials Monday, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced six additional COVID-19 patients were admitted over the weekend.
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita announced a free household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, July 31, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station where residents are welcome to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
The city of Santa Clarita and Canyon View Estates have proposed two differing judgments in court filings this month on the matter of a solar panel system at the Canyon Country mobile home park.
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Newhall School District board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the California Department of Public Health to provide new face-covering guidance to give the district discretion over whether to make masks optional.
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed seven new deaths and 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
To kick off its return to service in the U.S., Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on Friday, July 23.
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths and 2,767 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,192 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
Green Santa Clarita is excited to launch a newly redesigned website filled with valuable resources and programming for Santa Clarita residents and businesses looking to live more sustainably.
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
%d bloggers like this: