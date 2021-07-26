Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
Driven by the more aggressive Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities and more intermingling of unmasked individuals, hospitalizations in L.A. County almost doubled in just two weeks, with 745 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Two weeks ago, on Monday, July 12, 372 people were hospitalized.
Almost everyone hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County is unvaccinated; Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 97% of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January have not been vaccinated.
“As we continue to experience significant community transmission fueled by the Delta variant, every effort to reduce spread is important,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This includes the additional layer of masking and testing protections the state health officer order requires at health care and high-risk congregate living facilities.”
And while post-vaccination infections and hospitalizations can happen, these individuals tend to experience less severe illness because the vaccines are highly protective.
Of the four new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.
“Our hearts go out to all of our county residents who are mourning the loss of a family member or friend,” said Ferrer.
To date, Public Health has identified 1,285,771 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,631 deaths. Testing results are available for over 7,261,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.
Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5.2%.
California Monday Snapshot
California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 3,807,971 cases and 63,806 deaths to date.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
As of July 25, local health departments have reported 115,650 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 481 deaths statewide.
There were 21,940 newly reported confirmed cases between Friday and Sunday. Data on cases, deaths, and testing is not reported on weekends or state holidays. This data is reported on the first day following the weekend or holiday. Data on administered vaccines is reported daily.
Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.
For the week of July 7-14, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 13 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 2 per 100,000 per day.
Between January 1 and July 14, 99% of the state’s cumulative cases have occurred among unvaccinated individuals.
The 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.
There have been 73,007,339 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 565,365 during the prior 72-hour reporting period.
As of July 26, providers have reported administering a total of 43,501,625 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 49,410,855 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.
See more California information later in this report.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update
As of Monday, July 26, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 22 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,282 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
To date, there have been 151 deaths since the pandemic began.
“As we have stated before, the most effective way to prevent a stay in the hospital for COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Moody.
Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard remained unchanged from Wednesday, with a total of 309 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.
The following is the community breakdown of the 309 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
267 in Santa Clarita
16 in Castaic
6 in Acton
6 in Stevenson Ranch
4 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Lake Hughes
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
1 in Val Verde
Of the 29,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
* City of Santa Clarita: 21,643
* Castaic: 3,873 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)
* Stevenson Ranch: 1,255
* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 897
* Acton: 517
* Val Verde: 350
* Agua Dulce: 304
* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 212
* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 139
* Elizabeth Lake: 83
* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69
* Bouquet Canyon: 51
* Lake Hughes: 43
* Saugus/Canyon Country: 45
* Sand Canyon: 18
* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15
* Placerita Canyon: 4
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County Vaccine Information
Now through Thursday, July 29 at County-run vaccination sites, LA City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get a vaccine will have an opportunity to win one of seven packages of tickets to an array of concerts presented by AEG.
Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.
As of July 19 there have been 580 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.
Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.
Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
Vaccine Eligibility Update
As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.
* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
California state and health care employees will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or be regularly tested as part of a new vaccine verification program announced by state officials Monday, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced six additional COVID-19 patients were admitted over the weekend.
The city of Santa Clarita announced a free household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, July 31, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station where residents are welcome to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
Newhall School District board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the California Department of Public Health to provide new face-covering guidance to give the district discretion over whether to make masks optional.
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.