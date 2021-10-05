Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Currently, there are zero tests pending, 14 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,543 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday seven new deaths and 853 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,062 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the seven new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. To date, Public Health identified 1,463,889 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,160 deaths.

There are 790 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. This is the first time daily hospitalization numbers dropped under 800 since July. Testing results are available for nearly 8,700,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 1.0%.

Investigating Correctional Facility Outbreaks

Public Health is also investigating 19 ongoing outbreaks in correctional and law enforcement settings; a slight decrease from the 23 ongoing outbreaks in these settings reported a month ago, on Sept. 3.

For the week ending Sept. 24, 434 new cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks were reported; for the week ending Oct. 1, 84 new cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks were reported. To date, there have been 11,635 cases among people who are incarcerated and staff at correctional facilities.

A total of 7,732 cases have been reported in county jail facilities (5,962 among people who are incarcerated and 1,770 among staff), 1,845 cases in state prison facilities (1,514 among people who are incarcerated and 331 among staff), 1,316 cases in the federal prison facilities (1,187 among people who are incarcerated and 129 among staff), and 742 cases in the juvenile facilities (272 among youth and 470 among staff).

To date, 48 correctional facility deaths have been reported, 42 among people who were incarcerated and six among staff.

Correctional facilities are required to verify the vaccination status of all workers and comply with respirator, masking, and testing mandates. People aged 65 years or older and people 18 to 64 years old with high institutional or occupational risk, including workers and residents in prisons, are eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer. Other eligible groups include adults aged 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.

County, state and federal authorities continue working to reduce the potential for outbreaks at correctional facilities and to administer vaccines and additional/booster doses to staff and people eligible to receive them.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:



Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded two additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley to 337.

The following is the community breakdown of the 337 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

284 in Santa Clarita

20 in Castaic

9 in Acton (**revised from 10)

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

2 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 36,062 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 26,498

* Castaic: 4,397

Stevenson Ranch: 1,659

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,132

Acton: 742

Val Verde: 420

Agua Dulce: 395

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 269

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 161

Elizabeth Lake: 110

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 63

Lake Hughes: 54

Saugus/Canyon Country: 48

Sand Canyon: 22

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 19

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“We send our heartfelt condolences to everyone grieving loved ones lost to COVID-19” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are seeing lower case and hospitalization rates, transmission is still at a substantial level countywide, and we have a way to go before we are at a low level of transmission. Everyone is safer when transmission is a lot less – especially those living and working in high risk settings; including the prisons and jails. With growing evidence that COVID is airborne indoors, allowing for more efficient virus transmission, vaccinations and masking are powerful tools for protecting those who are incarcerated and those caring for them.”

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Boosters are available for eligible individuals at all sites offering the Pfizer vaccine. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 4,515,715 cases and 69,039 deaths to date. There are 4,501 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,290 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 18,998 newly reported confirmed cases from Friday through Sunday. Data on cases, deaths, and testing is not reported on weekends or state holidays.

Cases are occurring largely among unvaccinated populations. See the data for vaccinated and unvaccinated cases.

– For the week of Sept. 19 – Sept. 25, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 57.41 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 7.12 per 100,000 per day.

– The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals. The rate among the unvaccinated is 8 times the rate among the vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.6%.

There have been 93,981,280 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 1,093,475 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of Oct. 4,according to the CDC, 4.4% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 49,888,739 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of Oct. 3, local health departments have reported 125,563 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 505 deaths statewide.

Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 76% of patients received test results in one day and 89% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Sept. 27, there have been 623 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

