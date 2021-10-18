Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 175th Death; SCV Cases Total 36,756

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 175, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Currently, there are zero tests pending, 17 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,568 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday four new deaths and 948 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,756 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Note: The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the four new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,478,622 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,418 deaths.

There are 638 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 8,904,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 0.7%.

COVID-19 Rates Among Teens

COVID-19 case rates for teens are eight times greater for those unvaccinated than those vaccinated and for unvaccinated adults over 50, case rates are fivefold higher than those for their vaccinated counterparts, 1,124 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared with 222 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people.

Among residents 12 and older, unvaccinated people are 12 to 22 times likelier to be hospitalized than vaccinated residents 12 and older. Death rates are 32 times higher among unvaccinated residents 18 to 49 years old, 8 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared with 0.25 deaths per 100,000 vaccinated people, and 20 times higher among unvaccinated adults over 50, 99 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared with five deaths per 100,000 vaccinated people. These numbers demonstrated the true magnitude of the protection afforded by the vaccines.

Among the more than 5.7 million fully vaccinated people in L.A. County, Public Health identified 60,689 people fully vaccinated who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 9. In all, a little over 1% of fully vaccinated people in L.A. County have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 2,043 were hospitalized, which translates to 0.04% of all fully vaccinated people. There have been 311 deaths among fully vaccinated people or 0.005% of fully vaccinated people passed away.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 5:45 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 346.

The following is the community breakdown of the 346 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

290 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton (**revised from 10)

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 36,756 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 27,012

* Castaic: 4,452

Stevenson Ranch: 1,716

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,147

Acton: 760

Val Verde: 423

Agua Dulce: 401

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 275

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 166

Elizabeth Lake: 116

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 64

Lake Hughes: 57

Saugus/Canyon Country: 51

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 19

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“To the families grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, we send you our deepest sympathies and keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We join the nation in mourning the death of former Secretary of State General Colin Powell, who has died of COVID complications at the age of 84. While our data demonstrate the tremendous power of vaccines to prevent severe outcomes of COVID infection, this tragic loss highlights the fact that for vulnerable people, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions including immunosuppression, there is still a small but serious risk of hospitalization or death even after vaccination. This is why masking and distancing remain important layers of protection when transmission of COVID remains high or substantial; and increasing vaccination rates is the beast strategy for reducing exposure risk for everyone.”

Vaccinations are widely available throughout L.A. County and are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Vaccinated middle and high school students are eligible for free UCLA football tickets. UCLA has partnered with Public Health to give away free tickets to a UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl to middle or high school students in L.A. County who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while tickets last. Students aged 12 to 18 who’ve received at least one dose can sign up for the free tickets online by visiting: http://ph.lacounty.gov/DPHUCLAVaxforTix.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 4,588,231 cases and 70,416 deaths to date. There are 3,669 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,006 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 16,764 newly reported confirmed cases Friday through Sunday.

Cases are occurring largely among unvaccinated populations. See the data for See the data for vaccinated and unvaccinated cases.

– For the week of Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 38.7 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 5.5 per 100,000 per day.

– The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals. The rate among the unvaccinated is 7.0 times the rate among the vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.0%.

There have been 98,640,328 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 1,347,270 during the prior 72-hour reporting period.

As of Oct. 15, according to the CDC, 85.9% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 51,271,175 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of Oct. 17, local health departments have reported 127,023 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 515 deaths statewide.

Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 79% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Oct. 11, there have been 644 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

