Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 181st Death

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 15, 2021

By Press Release

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to date to 181, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Currently, the hospital has zero tests pending, 16 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,630 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 10 new deaths and 824 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,468 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the 10 new deaths reported Monday, five people who passed away were over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,512,147 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,872 deaths.

There are 600 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 9,260,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 1.0%.

Public Health Warns of Devastating Consequences from Not Being Vaccinated

Public Health cautions that not getting the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to devastating consequences. Public Health continues to track the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines.

Unvaccinated people are 7 times more likely to get infected with COVID-19 and 44 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people. Unvaccinated teens 12 to 17 years old continue to now have the highest case rate of all age groups.

While the death rate among vaccinated people remains very low and nearly flat, deaths among unvaccinated people continue to remain exponentially higher. On October 23, the risk of death was 60 times higher among unvaccinated people than among those who had been vaccinated, 8.2 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared with 0.13 deaths per 100,000 vaccinated people.

In order to track the protection offered by vaccines, data is collected and analyzed for fully vaccinated people countywide. Among the nearly 6 million fully vaccinated people in L.A. County, Public Health identified 72,163 people who were fully vaccinated who tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 9. This is slightly over 1% of fully vaccinated people in L.A. County testing positive. Of those who tested positive, 2,420 were hospitalized, which translates to 0.041% of all fully vaccinated people. There have been 396 deaths among fully vaccinated people, or 0.007% of fully vaccinated people passed away.

Out of the nearly 10.3 million L.A. County residents, including those who are not eligible for the vaccine, 70% have received at least one dose, and 63% are fully vaccinated.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 354.

The following is the community breakdown of the 354 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

297 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 38,468 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,218

* Castaic: 4,601

Stevenson Ranch: 1,836

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,209

Acton: 802

Val Verde: 447

Agua Dulce: 425

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 309

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 173

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 75

Lake Hughes: 71

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“To everyone mourning someone who has passed away from COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss and send you our deepest condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Our weekly case rate is 98 new cases per 100,000 residents, reflecting continued substantial and borderline high transmission across the county. Unfortunately, increased transmission among those not vaccinated will affect vaccinated people, as well – which is why additional protections such as masking remain so important. Getting vaccinated, getting boosters, and masking up indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces remains critical as we confront the real possibility of a winter surge.”

Anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

The California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Monday and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from October 25 to October 31, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 9.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from October 18, 2021 to October 24, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 16.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from October 11, 2021 to October 17, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 55,686,401 total vaccines administered.

– 74.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 176,304 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,740,002 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 5,014 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.0% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,752 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 988 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 72,570 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 54 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

