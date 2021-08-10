Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
Of the six new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one death is under investigation.
“We send our deepest condolences to everyone across our County mourning a family member or friend who has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.
To date, Public Health identified 1,329,262 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,783 deaths.
Testing results are available for nearly 7,520,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 4.4%; a small decrease from last week’s rate of 6.0%.
Hospitalizations Doubled
In the past two weeks, Los Angeles County has seen a near-doubling in the number of people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 illness. There are 1,437 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; on Monday, July 26 there were 745 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The majority of the increase has been among unvaccinated people, while hospitalizations remain very low among vaccinated people. Between May 1 and July 17, 3,158 people were hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 92% of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.
“The significant increase in hospitalizations is of great concern,” said Ferrer. “With the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, we are hopeful that more people will get vaccinated during this time of very high transmission.”
Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19
Public Health will host a Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 11, at 6:00 p.m. Join the town hall to get the latest updates on COVID-19. The town hall will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @lapublichealth. For more information and to submit a question, visit: TinyURL.com/LACountyTownHall.
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 312 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.
The following is the community breakdown of the 312 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
269 in Santa Clarita
16 in Castaic
6 in Acton
6 in Stevenson Ranch
5 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Lake Hughes
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
1 in Val Verde
Of the 31,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 22,801
Castaic: 3,986 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)
Stevenson Ranch: 1,383
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 959
Acton: 562
Val Verde: 366
Agua Dulce: 325
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 229
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 145
Elizabeth Lake: 88
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69
Bouquet Canyon: 51
Saugus/Canyon Country: 46 (**revised from 47)
Lake Hughes: 43
Sand Canyon: 18
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Placerita Canyon: 4
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update
As of Monday, Aug. 9, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 35 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,335 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
To date, there have been 153 deaths since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
California Monday Snapshot
California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 3,950,172 cases and 64,318 deaths to date.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 10,425 newly reported confirmed cases Sunday.
As of August 8, local health departments have reported 117,858 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 483 deaths statewide.
Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:
– For the week of July 31, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 33 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7 per 100,000 per day.
– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 470% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.
The 7-day positivity rate is 6.3%
There have been 75,662,474 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 257,510 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
As of August 9, according to the CDC, 77.2% of eligible Californians have received one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 44,703,438 vaccine doses have been administered statewide
See more California information later in this report.
L.A. County Vaccine Information
“Throughout this pandemic, people who live with chronic illnesses have suffered serious outcomes of COVID-19 infection,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Because chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity dramatically increase the risk of getting severely ill or dying with COVID-19 infection, vaccination is particularly important for people living with these conditions. Everyone eligible for vaccination is urged to get vaccinated, especially if you have any chronic health conditions. Please talk with your healthcare provider if you have concerns about getting vaccinated.”
Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.
As of August 2 there have been 589 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.
Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.
Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
Vaccine Eligibility
As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.
* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.
