header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
| Monday, Aug 9, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup August 9 2021

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

Of the six new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one death is under investigation.

“We send our deepest condolences to everyone across our County mourning a family member or friend who has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health identified 1,329,262 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,783 deaths.

Testing results are available for nearly 7,520,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 4.4%; a small decrease from last week’s rate of 6.0%.

Hospitalizations Doubled

In the past two weeks, Los Angeles County has seen a near-doubling in the number of people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 illness. There are 1,437 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; on Monday, July 26 there were 745 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The majority of the increase has been among unvaccinated people, while hospitalizations remain very low among vaccinated people. Between May 1 and July 17, 3,158 people were hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 92% of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

“The significant increase in hospitalizations is of great concern,” said Ferrer. “With the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, we are hopeful that more people will get vaccinated during this time of very high transmission.”

Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19

Public Health will host a Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 11, at 6:00 p.m. Join the town hall to get the latest updates on COVID-19. The town hall will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @lapublichealth. For more information and to submit a question, visit: TinyURL.com/LACountyTownHall.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 312 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 312 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

5 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

covid-19 roundup friday december 25Of the 31,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 22,801

Castaic: 3,986 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,383

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 959

Acton: 562

Val Verde: 366

Agua Dulce: 325

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 229

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 145

Elizabeth Lake: 88

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 51

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46 (**revised from 47)

Lake Hughes: 43

Sand Canyon: 18

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, Aug. 9, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 35 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,335 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

To date, there have been 153 deaths since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Monday COVID-19 Roundup August 9 2021

California Monday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 3,950,172 cases and 64,318 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 10,425 newly reported confirmed cases Sunday.

As of August 8, local health departments have reported 117,858 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 483 deaths statewide.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of July 31, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 33 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 470% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.3%

There have been 75,662,474 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 257,510 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of August 9, according to the CDC, 77.2% of eligible Californians have received one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 44,703,438 vaccine doses have been administered statewide

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine Information

“Throughout this pandemic, people who live with chronic illnesses have suffered serious outcomes of COVID-19 infection,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Because chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity dramatically increase the risk of getting severely ill or dying with COVID-19 infection, vaccination is particularly important for people living with these conditions. Everyone eligible for vaccination is urged to get vaccinated, especially if you have any chronic health conditions. Please talk with your healthcare provider if you have concerns about getting vaccinated.”

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

covid-19 roundup

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of August 2 there have been 589 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of July 25 to July 31, the average time patients waited for test results was one day.

During this same time period, 80% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Monday, Aug 9, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
Monday, Aug 9, 2021
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
FULL STORY...
City Officials Say Potential Dam Break Could Put Camp Scott, Scudder in Flood Zone
Friday, Aug 6, 2021
City Officials Say Potential Dam Break Could Put Camp Scott, Scudder in Flood Zone
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter Monday citing a potential dam break as a significant factor in the city’s opposition to the proposed use of Camps Scott and Scudder in Saugus as long-term facilities for violent juvenile and young adult offenders.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.
ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year's winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.
L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
County Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
L.A. County Library Wins Prestigious National Award for Park & Connect Free Wi-Fi Program
The L.A. County Library announced it has been named as one of the recipients of the prestigious American Library Association’s John Cotton Dana Library Award for excellence in library public relations and strategic communication.
L.A. County Library Wins Prestigious National Award for Park & Connect Free Wi-Fi Program
City, Red Cross to Hold Two Community Blood Drives
With the American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors, the city of Santa Clarita is asking the community to consider scheduling a lifesaving appointment to donate blood at the Santa Clarita City Hall Century Room on Friday, Aug. 13, or the Sycamore Room of Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 3.
City, Red Cross to Hold Two Community Blood Drives
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass at Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayabit village (Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Felix Makes History with 11th Medal, Becomes Most Decorated US Track and Field Athlete in Olympic History
Allyson Felix, who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, closed out her Olympic career Saturday by winning her 11th Olympic medal making her the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete of all time passing Carl Lewis.
Felix Makes History with 11th Medal, Becomes Most Decorated US Track and Field Athlete in Olympic History
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
City Officials Say Potential Dam Break Could Put Camp Scott, Scudder in Flood Zone
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter Monday citing a potential dam break as a significant factor in the city’s opposition to the proposed use of Camps Scott and Scudder in Saugus as long-term facilities for violent juvenile and young adult offenders.
City Officials Say Potential Dam Break Could Put Camp Scott, Scudder in Flood Zone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Launches New Round of Public Health Ambassador Program for Students, Parents; SCV Cases Total 30,692
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 17 new deaths and 3,930 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,692 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Launches New Round of Public Health Ambassador Program for Students, Parents; SCV Cases Total 30,692
CSUN Softball Signs Graduate Transfer Kennedi Sorensen
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan announced the signing of Kennedi Sorensen, a West Ranch High School graduate, to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Softball Signs Graduate Transfer Kennedi Sorensen
Felix Makes Olympic History With 10th Medal
Allyson Felix made Olympic history on Friday, winning her 10th medal to put her in a tie with Carl Lewis as the all-time most decorated U.S. track Olympian, and the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the Games.
Felix Makes Olympic History With 10th Medal
Officials Say Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise
Three separate catalytic converter thefts were reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station within hours of each other last month — part of a growing property crime trend that’s concerning officials.
Officials Say Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise
Canyon High Teacher Returns After Heart and Kidney Transplant
Canyon High Spanish teacher Kelly Seidenkranz said on the morning of June 29, 2020, she began to feel a pain in her chest that she chalked up to stress. However, after posting her Spanish lesson online, exercising with her mom and taking her daughter to a horseback riding lesson, the pain had crescendoed.
Canyon High Teacher Returns After Heart and Kidney Transplant
SCV Water Board Votes to Return to Fully In-Person Meetings
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors decided Tuesday to return to its pre-pandemic in-person format for its board and committee meetings.
SCV Water Board Votes to Return to Fully In-Person Meetings
Hart District Officials Emphasize Indoor Mask Requirements, Mandatory Vaccinations Not Required
During a Wednesday governing board meeting, William S. Hart Union High School District officials re-emphasized the main points of their 2021-22 back-to-school plan, saying masks would be required indoors, while showing proof of vaccination would not be.
Hart District Officials Emphasize Indoor Mask Requirements, Mandatory Vaccinations Not Required
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,550; Slight Increase in Hospitalizations Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 3,672 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,550 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,550; Slight Increase in Hospitalizations Countywide
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its Foundation announce, “Women in Film featuring LUNAFEST,” a new project to improve educational and career opportunities in the entertainment industry for women in SCV.
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined AT&T on Thursday in presenting Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) with the AT&T Investing in California Award. AT&T awarded the Santa Clarita non-profit $3,000 in recognition and support of its work on behalf of foster youth.
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
%d bloggers like this: