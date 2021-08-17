Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

Of the 5 new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29.

“Many people are experiencing profound grief because they have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health identified 1,352,791 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,905 deaths.

There are 1,653 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 7,760,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.

Today’s test positivity rate is 3.5%; a substantial decrease from the 6.1% seen two weeks ago and likely reflects the increase in routine screening testing of asymptomatic individuals.

Reflecting the recent overall trend in Los Angeles County, the number of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women in L.A. County has increased 300% from 27 cases reported among pregnant women during the week ending June 27, to 81 cases reported during the week ending July 25.

COVID-19 in Pregnant Women

As of Aug. 10, there are 11,264 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19. Seventy-seven percent of pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19 are Latina/Latinx, 11% are White, 5% are African American/Black, and 5% are Asian.

Although rare, women infected during their pregnancy can pass on the virus to their newborn. Among the 10,998 births where there was testing information, 55 infants tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 have tragically passed away.

Mounting data shows that COVID-19 infection increases the risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications. Studies have also affirmed the vaccines’ safety in all stages of pregnancy.

In light of these findings and the increase in cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination for all women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding to get vaccinated and have resources available to assist pregnant women and women of childbearing age get the facts at: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/

“Unfortunately, pregnant women are at high risk for serious health problems if they become infected with COVID-19,” said Ferrer. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to reduce the risks of COVID-19 infection and complications for both you and your baby. If you are pregnant or a new mom, we encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you can and you can get vaccinated at any time during pregnancy. Studies continue to show the vaccines are safe for expecting and new moms and are very effective against COVID-19 and the Delta variant.”

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 312 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 312 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

5 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 31,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 23,444

Castaic: 4,048 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,425

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 982

Acton: 589

Val Verde: 374

Agua Dulce: 337

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 235

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 147

Elizabeth Lake: 91

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 54

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46

Lake Hughes: 45

Sand Canyon: 18

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, Aug. 16, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 35 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,373 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and one additional death, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

With today’s additional death, there have been 154 total deaths at Henry Mayo since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

California Monday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 4,033,659 cases and 64,194 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 11,437 newly reported confirmed cases Sunday.

As of August 15, local health departments have reported 119,110 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 483 deaths statewide..

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of August 7, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 8.2 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 600% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.1%.

There have been 77,374,498 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 271,306 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of August 16, according to the CDC, 78.3% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 45,379,645 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine Information

L.A. County continues to offer vaccines at many different sites across the county to make it as easy as possible for eligible L.A. County residents to get vaccinated. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additionally, certain immunocompromised people are recommended for a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Public Health encourages individuals who have a qualifying condition to speak to their healthcare provider about getting a third dose. A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for the general public at this time. Many vaccination sites all across the county, including all the County-run sites, are offering third doses of the vaccine to those eligible.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Aug. 9, there have been 589 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

