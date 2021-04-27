Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The lower number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

To date, Public Health identified 1,231,806 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,777 deaths.

“Please know we keep everyone mourning the loss of a family member, friend, or co-worker from COVID-19 in our hearts and in our prayers during this time of great sorrow,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Los Angeles County’s case rate remains relatively low and stable. Between March 28 and April 18, the daily average number of reported cases decreased 13%, from 424 to 371.

Over the same interval, daily average confirmed hospitalizations decreased from 658 to 474, a drop of 28%.

Meanwhile, daily average deaths continue to significantly decline from 17 to 5; a 71% decrease in three and a half weeks.

Testing results are available for more than 6,443,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites

After hearing suggestions from many community partners about what is needed to make it easier for L.A. County residents to get vaccinated, since last Thursday, L.A. County has been offering walk-in vaccinations at all county-run mass vaccination sites.

This will continue at least through Thursday, April 29, while supply lasts.

Anyone 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated without booking an appointment at the county locations.

You should bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups include:

College of the Canyons (in partnership with Curative)

25000 Valencia Blvd

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

7 days a week, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center (in partnership with Curative)

3850 East Avenue S

Palmdale, CA 93550

7 days a week, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The Balboa Sports Complex

17015 Burbank Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Cal State Northridge

18343 Plummer Street

Northridge, CA 91325

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Eugene A Obregon Park – Gymnasium

4021 East 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90063

Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Pomona Fairplex

2370 East Arrow Highway, (Gate 15)

La Verne, CA 91750

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

L.A. County Office of Education

12830 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

California Monday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Sunday, April 25, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,631,740 COVID-19 cases (up 2,116) with 60,203 deaths from the disease (up 15) since the pandemic began.

As of April 25, local health departments have reported 107,019 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 451 deaths statewide.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.2%.

There have been 59,327,368 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 231,651 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of April 26, providers have reported administering a total of 28,398,915 vaccine doses statewide.

The CDC reports that 35,058,910 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, there were no cases pending, five patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,221 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 people to date. The most recent death was March 21.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard recorded 300 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 300 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

* 258 lived in Santa Clarita

* 17 in Castaic

* 6 in Acton

* 6 in Stevenson Ranch

* 3 in Agua Dulce

* 3 in unincorporated Canyon Country

* 1 in Valencia

* 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

* 1 in Elizabeth Lake

* 1 in Lake Hughes

* 1 in Newhall

* 1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

* 1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,265

* Castaic: 3,725 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,135

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 839

* Acton: 470

* Val Verde: 336

* Agua Dulce: 278

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 192

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 128

* Elizabeth Lake: 76

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

* Bouquet Canyon: 47

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 29110

* 5 to 11: 55702

* 12 to 17: 69793

* 18 to 29: 276588

* 30 to 49: 388288

* 50 to 64: 225343

* 65 to 79: 89640

* over 80: 32670

* Under Investigation 667

L.A. County Demographics — Deaths

Of the four new deaths reported today, one person that passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64.

L.A. County Vaccine Update

As of April 23, more than 7,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 4,425,452 were first doses and 2,580,308 were second doses.

Public Health continues to deploy mobile vaccination teams to take vaccinations close to where people live who may have limited ability to get to one of the established vaccination sites. There are 111 mobile sites scheduled this week throughout L.A. County including at faith-based organizations, senior housing, food and agriculture sites, metro stations and at other community-based organizations. Mobile teams’ efforts continue to focus on the County’s highest-risk populations and the zip codes where inadequate housing, economic instability, and other factors contribute to lower levels of community health.

At least 230 faith-based congregations across L.A. County are partnering with Public Health to deliver vaccines in zip codes with high poverty rates. To date, partnerships with faith-based organizations have helped deliver nearly 30,000 total doses of vaccine. That’s more than twice than what this effort was projected to deliver back in March and includes more than 22,000 first doses and more than 6,500 second doses. Our faith-based initiatives are now on track to deliver more than 100,000 vaccines through these efforts.

Age Group Vaccination Disparities

The vast majority (74.7%) of County residents over 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, 60% of L.A. County residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated. In comparison, 24% of people between the ages of 18 through 64 are fully vaccinated.

The difference between these groups’ vaccination rates is in large part due to the much longer period of time seniors have been eligible for the vaccine compared with younger adults: seniors have been eligible since mid-January, while many younger adults who weren’t ineligible worker groups only became eligible for the vaccine in April.

This information along with daily and total vaccination numbers in detail across the county, vaccine coverage by age groups, a time-lapse map, and more can be viewed on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

There are 407 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. With the majority of seniors now vaccinated, we are seeing fewer infected seniors hospitalized, and those that are hospitalized having better outcomes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitalizations have for months been higher among older adults than among younger adults.

After months of declining very slowly, the percent of infected seniors being hospitalized abruptly dropped from 20% to below 13% just after senior vaccinations hit its stride.

Meanwhile, the proportion of younger adults with COVID-19 who were hospitalized has remained about the same.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of April 20:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 17 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 38 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 3 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Updated Activity & Business Tiers Chart

The Addendum to Blueprint Activity & Business Tiers Chart has been updated to shorten the distance between fully vaccinated-only sections and any other section in a venue to at least 6 feet (previously 12 feet).

The chart also aligns with current guidance to allow outdoor food and drink concessions if physical distancing is maintained at all times. Indoor concessions must be closed unless otherwise permitted in Orange and Yellow Tiers.

Increased Transparency and Updated School Reopening Maps

The school reopening maps on the Safe Schools Hub have been updated with self-reported data from school districts, charter schools, and private schools throughout the state. Schools are required to submit this data on the second and fourth Monday of each month. This is the first update with data pursuant to AB 86 and includes:

– School-Level Data. Reopening status can be searched for and viewed not only on a district-wide basis, but also a school-by-school basis.

– Enrollment Data. The maps display data not only on the instructional modes offered, but also on the number of students enrolled in different instructional modes: full time in-person, hybrid, and distance learning.

Note: The self-reported data may include some gaps in data and errors. The maps will be routinely updated to reflect new data, and the state will continue to improve data quality and visualizations.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of April 15, individuals aged 16+ are eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking Variants

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These genetic mutations are expected, and some emerge and then disappear, while others persist or become common. Most variants do not have a meaningful impact.

Public health becomes concerned about a variant when it affects COVID-19 transmission, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine effectiveness.

Get more information here on the variants CDPH is currently monitoring.

‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Governor Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction.

For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the hub.

Travel Advisory

California updated its travel advisory on April 2. CDPH and the CDC recommend delaying travel until persons are fully vaccinated, because travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Unvaccinated persons should postpone travel and stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and unvaccinated Californians should continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of the state.

Unvaccinated non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should follow CDC travel guidance related to testing and self-quarantine.

California Demographics: Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans.

As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov/equity/ that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, age group, and sexual orientation/gender identity.

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of April 11 to April 17, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day.

During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of April 23, there have been 491 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

