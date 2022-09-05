Monday COVID Roundup: 141 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 141 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 5,055 new cases countywide.
New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:
Monday, Sept. 5: 1,029
Sunday, Sept. 4: 1,481
Saturday, Sept. 3: 2,545
New deaths due to COVID-19 weekend breakdown:
Monday, Sept. 5: Nine
Sunday, Sept. 4: 10
Saturday, Sept. 3: 10
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health.
More than 12,487,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,209, county case totals to 3,418,798 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,829 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 499.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of noon, Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Castaic, bringing the total in the SCV to 499.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 406
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 89,829 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 66,352
Castaic: 9,019
Stevenson Ranch: 5,309
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,259
Acton: 1,797
Val Verde: 989
Agua Dulce: 907
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 854
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 397
Elizabeth Lake: 247
Lake Hughes: 185
Bouquet Canyon: 190
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41
Placerita Canyon: 21
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Monday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Friday, Sept. 2.
Vaccinations
– 79,642,984 total vaccines administered.
– 80.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 17,692 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,291,286 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 7,773 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 8.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,004 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 354 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 94,239 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 33 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 11.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 1, local health departments have reported 178,879 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 588 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 1, there have been 1011 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
