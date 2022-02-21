Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently has zero tests pending, nine patients in the hospital, a total of 2,162 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began and no additional deceased, spokesman Michael Crawford confirmed.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Santa Clarita and one additional death in Acton, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 430.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 353
Castaic: 27
Acton: 16
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Stevenson Ranch: 10
Agua Dulce: 5
Val Verde: 3
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 71,463 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 53,124
Castaic: 7,029
Stevenson Ranch: 3,947
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,541
Acton: 1,492
Val Verde: 822
Agua Dulce: 773
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 661
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 308
Elizabeth Lake: 201
Bouquet Canyon: 147
Lake Hughes: 145
Saugus/Canyon Country: 89
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 48
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Monday
Note: Due to the Presidents Day holiday, current data from California was not available.
