Monday COVID Roundup: 185th Death at Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 185 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
The hospital also reported zero tests pending, 23 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,676 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Monday 11 new deaths and 1,123 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,855 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Of the 11 new deaths reported Monday, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49, four were between the ages of 50 and 64, one was between the ages of 65-79 and five were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 11 newly reported deaths, 9 had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,341.
Public Health has identified a total 1,540,200 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County.
There are 698 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,596,550 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive.
Public Health would like to remind residents that getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical as holiday traveling and gatherings begin.
Additionally, all residents across L.A. County should continue:
– Getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure or have symptoms
– Adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at large outdoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are also reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
Getting vaccinated or boosted is most important as we go into the holiday season where many will be traveling and gathering with others. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.
**More from L.A. County Below**
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard added two more deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number to 368 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown of the 368 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
303 in Santa Clarita
22 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 39,855 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 29,269
* Castaic: 4,683
Stevenson Ranch: 1,919
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,252
Acton: 852
Val Verde: 458
Agua Dulce: 445
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 322
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 188
Elizabeth Lake: 128
Bouquet Canyon: 85
Lake Hughes: 77
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
L.A. County Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it has reached a new milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 virus. As of December 9th, 15 million doses (15,233,218) of COVID vaccines have been dispensed since the first dose was administered one year ago. In addition to administering vaccines at about 1,270 fixed sites weekly, health care providers administer vaccines at 560-570 mobile site visits each week, with approximately 70% of these mobile visits in the county’s highest-need communities. These collaborations have enabled Public Health to administer at least one dose to nearly 80% of those eligible to receive a vaccine countywide.
Many of the vaccine providers have deep roots in the communities they serve and are trusted by residents, helping to reach some of the county’s most underserved communities. Public Health has also played a pivotal role providing vaccines in the hardest hit communities, and as of December 9th, Public Health staff have administered more than 1.4 million doses of COVID vaccines at Public Health-run vaccination sites and clinics.
While great progress has been made, Public Health will continue vaccination efforts in the months to come. As of December 9, there are an additional 3.4 million people 16 and over who are eligible for but have not yet received an additional/booster dose, and 2.2 million people 5 and over who have not yet received their first dose. Our network of providers is also preparing to vaccinate the 534,506 L.A. County children under 5 who are likely to be eligible for vaccines early next year.
“The delivery of 15 million vaccines required a network of hundreds of providers willing to extend their services to serve residents across every community in the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are proud of the work collectively done to administer 15 million vaccines in L.A. County, it is clear that we will need to continue to support vaccination efforts for months to come as we try to reach those still unvaccinated, those who need boosters, and those that are newly eligible. We have also learned that this network is not just focused on ensuring access; rather, this network needs to engage in outreach, provide culturally respectful information, and connect residents to additional needed supports.”
California Monday
Indoor Mask Mandate Reinstated
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by almost half (47%) and hospitalizations have increased by 14%. In response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations, and to slow the spread of both Delta and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, CDPH has issued updated guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Beginning Dec. 15, CDPH will require masks to be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status through Jan.15, 2022, at which point California will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic. For more information, click [here].
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
– Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 7, 2021 to Nov. 13, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 61,315,927 total vaccines administered.
– 77.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 210,409 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,886,509 confirmed cases to date.
– Monday’s average case count is 5,825 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.2% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,804 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 967 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 74,685 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 51 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
As of Dec. 9, local health departments have reported 131,821 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 531 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov.28 to Dec. 4, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 75% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 6, there have been 731 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
