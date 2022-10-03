Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:
Monday, Oct. 3: 473
Sunday, Oct. 2: 899
Saturday, Oct. 1: 1,243
New deaths due to COVID-19 weekend breakdown:
Monday, Oct. 3: Seven
Sunday, Oct. 2: 10
Saturday, Oct. 1: 12
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health.
More than 12,571,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,628, county case totals to 3,458,848 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,807 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 501.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
William S. Hart Union High School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total in the SCV at 501.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 407
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 16
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 90,955 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 67,176
Castaic: 9,093
Stevenson Ranch: 5,413
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,301
Acton: 1,826
Val Verde: 999
Agua Dulce: 921
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 863
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 404
Elizabeth Lake: 249
Lake Hughes: 192
Bouquet Canyon: 191
Saugus/Canyon Country: 106
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 42
Placerita Canyon: 22
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Monday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Sept. 29.
Statewide COVID-19 Data
Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths [here].
Vaccinations
– 81,210,441 total vaccines administered.
– 80.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 76,908 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,412,352 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 3,553 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 4.8% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,030 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 246 ICU patients statewide.
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 95,165 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 26 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
* As of Sept. 28, local health departments have reported 180,870 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 588 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
* As of Sept. 12, there have been 1014 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
