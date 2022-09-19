Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:
Monday, Sept. 19: 725
Sunday, Sept. 18: 1,072
Saturday, Sept. 17: 1,705
New deaths due to COVID-19 weekend breakdown:
Monday, Sept. 19: Nine
Sunday, Sept. 18: 11
Saturday, Sept. 17: 16
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health.
More than 12,531,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,483, county case totals to 3,441,113 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,430 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 501.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 4 p.m., Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total in the SCV at 501.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 407
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 16
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 90,430 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 66,794
Castaic: 9,060
Stevenson Ranch: 5,363
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,279
Acton: 1,808
Val Verde: 996
Agua Dulce: 918
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 859
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 402
Elizabeth Lake: 248
Bouquet Canyon: 190
Lake Hughes: 188
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41
Placerita Canyon: 22
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Monday
The California Department of Public Health now updates COVID numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Sept. 15.
Vaccinations
– 79,750,545 total vaccines administered.
– 80.3% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 46,732 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,354,899 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 4,854 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 6.2% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,580 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 316 ICU patients statewide.
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 94,747 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 28 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 14, local health departments have reported 179,957 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 590 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 12, there have been 1014 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master's University Mustangs men's golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 grand request on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from SCVTV to facilitate technology upgrades in order to preserve the archival items saved on the SCVHistory.com website.
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.