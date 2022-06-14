Monday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Now Higher Than a Year Ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 17 additional deaths and 6,385 new positive cases for Saturday, 3,583 new cases for Sunday and 2,998 new cases for Monday. The lower number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

There were 375 total weekend cases for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV case totals now number 79,106, with 477 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Of the 17 new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 30-49, two people were between the ages of 50-64, five people were between the ages of 65-79, and eight people were aged 80 years or older. For information on the one death reported by the City of Long Beach, visit longbeach.gov. Of the 17 newly reported deaths, 14 had underlying health conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 32,218.

Public Health has reported a total of 3,038,588 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County.

Today’s positivity rate is 4.8%.

There are 593 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,088,466 individuals, with 23% of people testing positive.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

Highly Infectious Omicron Variants Fueling Recent Increases

Increases in new Omicron variants continue to fuel high transmission in L.A. County, with cases and hospitalizations currently much higher than they were at this time last year, showing just how infectious the current Omicron variants and sub-lineages are.

For specimens collected for the week ending May 21, 98% of specimens continue to be BA.2 and its sublineages. However, the proportion of the BA.2 Omicron variant itself, excluding its sublineages, appears to be plateauing, and continues to account for about half of the specimens sequenced in the County. The BA.2.3 Omicron sublineage has decreased, accounting for only about 3% of specimens in the most recent week. In contrast, BA.2.12.1 sublineage accounted for 42% of positive sequenced specimens, a small increase from the previous week. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that BA.2.12.1 will account for 62% of specimens collected the week ending June 4.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants continue to remain rare in LA County, but a few cases are being detected every week. To date we have detected a total of 49 positive, sequenced specimens of these two subvariants – 27 of BA.4 and 22 of BA.5. The CDC estimated that, across the country, these two variants combined may have increased from about 1% to 13% of specimens collected in the past month. This suggests they may have the ability to outcompete other circulating variants. There is also concern that they may be able to cause re-infections in people who have already been infected by other Omicron subvariants.

The average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased to 4,847 from one month ago when the average number of cases reported was 2,793 – an increase of 74%. The current high case numbers are also in stark contrast to the average number of cases last year, nearly 25 times higher in fact, as there were only 190 average daily new cases in the middle of June 2021.

The current seven-day average test positivity rate, at almost 5%, continues to be higher than it was a month ago when the seven-day average test positivity rate was 2.7%.

The highly infectious variants and sub-lineages fueling the recent higher case numbers have translated to more than double the number of people severely ill and needing to be hospitalized than a month ago.

Over the last seven days, the average number of COVID-positive patients per day in LA County hospitals was 580, an increase of 124% from one month ago when the average number of COVID-positive patients per day was 259.

Deaths, which typically lag hospitalizations by several weeks, while still low, are beginning to slightly increase at an average of seven deaths reported per day this past week. One month ago, on May 13, there was an average of four deaths reported for the previous seven days.

“As always, we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers for healing to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The highly infectious Omicron variants are providing uncertainty about the trajectory of this recent surge in cases. At this time last year, we benefitted from a much lower rate of transmission associated with a more stable virus. The concern with the rapidity of emerging highly infectious variants is that for each new variant, we need to reassess how much the new strain evades vaccine protection, causes severe illness, and avoids detection with current tests. And to be dominant, the new strains are likely to be even more infectious than the previous strains. Until we have a more precise understanding of how the new viral strains interact with us and our community, we need to remain vigilant and cautious. This includes layering protections to keep those most vulnerable as safe as possible, including wearing masks indoors, getting tested before gathering or attending events, and staying home if you are sick.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths leaving the number of total deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 477 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 388

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 79,106 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 58,292

Castaic: 8,133

Stevenson Ranch: 4,588

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,835

Acton: 1,612

Val Verde: 892

Agua Dulce: 826

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 754

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 344

Elizabeth Lake: 220

Bouquet Canyon: 157

Lake Hughes: 164

Saugus/Canyon Country: 98

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 89

Sand Canyon: 50

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 16

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Monday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Friday, June 10.



Vaccinations

– 76,821,177 total vaccines administered.

– 83.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 46,090 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 9,106,031 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 13,903 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.0 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 16, 2022 – May 22, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 8.6% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,687 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 294 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 16, 2022 – May 22, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 91,006 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 14 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 8.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (May 9, 2022 – May 15, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of June 9, local health departments have reported 163,894 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 581 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 29 to June 4, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 6, there have been 998 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

