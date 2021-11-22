header image

Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
| Monday, Nov 22, 2021
LA County COVID

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday nine new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,790 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

Unfortunately, over the weekend, Los Angeles County has surpassed the grim milestone of 27,000 COVID-19 deaths which serves as a reminder of the massive devastation COVID-19 has caused.

To date, Public Health has identified 27,017 deaths and 1,520,504 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County.

Of the nine new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Seven of them had underlying health conditions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Uptake Uneven

While booster shots are now available to all fully vaccinated adults 18 years and older, uptake has been uneven in L.A. County.

As of Nov. 17, nearly 1 million additional or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Los Angeles County residents.

Among the 4.8 million residents eligible for additional or booster doses, booster uptake has been lower in hardest-hit, highest-need ZIP codes (defined using the Healthy Places Index and other criteria), than in other ZIP codes, with 6.9% of residents in high-need ZIP codes receiving boosters as of Nov. 11, 2021, compared with 12.6% in other ZIP codes. Simultaneously, the County has seen great success vaccinating skilled nursing facility residents: as of Nov. 16, of 341 skilled nursing facilities, 334 (98%) had completed or scheduled a booster dose vaccination clinic to take place before the end of last week.

There are 569 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 9,352,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 0.9%.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Student

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

On Monday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 13 patients in the hospital, 1,645 patients discharged and no additional deaths, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard was experiencing technical issues. However, as of Friday, the dashboard recorded a total of 354 COVID-19 deaths to date in the SCV.

The following is the community breakdown of the 354 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

297 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 38,790 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,453

* Castaic: 4,619

Stevenson Ranch: 1,863

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,223

Acton: 815

Val Verde: 448

Agua Dulce: 429

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 313

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 176

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 76

Lake Hughes: 73

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County COVID-19L.A. County

“It is with much sorrow that we surpass 27,000 COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County. We send our deepest sympathies to everyone mourning the passing of a loved one or friend due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Since boosters first became available to selected adults in late September, we’ve seen uptake patterns suggesting that people in the hardest-hit neighborhoods are not getting booster shots as frequently as those in other L.A County neighborhoods. With the CDC now recommending boosters to all adults 18 and older, and with mounting data showing that vaccine efficacy is waning over time and that boosters reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among adults of all ages, it’s important that all eligible adults 18 years and older get their COVID-19 booster doses.”

Additionally, residents five years of age and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine free of charge, regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at any of the Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

The California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Monday and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 31, 2021 to Nov. 6, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 11.9 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24, 2021 to Oct. 30, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 16.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 17, 2021 to Oct. 23, 2021).

CA COVID

Vaccinations

– 57,086,595 total vaccines administered.

– 75.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 184,820 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,773,641 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 4,436 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,465 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 902 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 73,199 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 50 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 79% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Nov. 15, there have been 704 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromein Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
