Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday four new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,111 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the four new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49. To date, Public Health has identified 1,503,664 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,752 deaths.

There are 655 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 9,171,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 1.1%.

Since March 2020, nearly 81,000 children 5 to 11 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and nearly 400 children 5 to 11 were hospitalized. Of the 996 new cases reported today, 140 were among children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years Old

Public Health encourages parents to protect their children and prevent transmission of COVID-19 by getting everyone in their family vaccinated who is eligible. Now that Los Angeles County vaccine providers are administering Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old, anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated.

Similar to making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for adults and teens, parents can make an appointment for their children by using MyTurn.CA.gov or the County website at VaccinateLACounty.com and for more information about vaccinations. Also, on VaccinateLACounty.com, is a list and a map that allows people to click to find a pediatric vaccination site near them.

A network of over 800 providers countywide will offer vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 11. All Public Health sites are offering Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old along with many pharmacies and clinics. Some sites require appointments; walk-ins are welcome at the Public Health sites. Vaccines will also be offered at 480 school-based events with a focus on schools in high-need areas this month, and 172 County mobile vaccination teams are also offering vaccines to children.

Children getting vaccinated need to bring with them a consent form signed by an adult responsible for the child; the consent form can be signed by the adult at the vaccination site. At some vaccination sites, including those run by Public Health, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. You do not need to show identification in order to get a vaccine, nor do you need to be a United States citizen to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

As of Monday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported zero tests pending, 21 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,613 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Michael Crawford said.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded one additional death in Valencia, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 352.

The following is the community breakdown of the 352 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

295 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 38,111 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 27,950

* Castaic: 4,565

Stevenson Ranch: 1,820

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,200

Acton: 795

Val Verde: 443

Agua Dulce: 420

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 305

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 171

Elizabeth Lake: 125

Bouquet Canyon: 74

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Lake Hughes: 68

Saugus/Canyon Country: 54

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“To everyone who has lost a loved one or friend to the virus, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We thank our vaccine provider partners for ensuring communities across the county have continued access to the most powerful protection against COVID-19 available to everyone. Los Angeles County is committed to ensuring children ages 5 to 11 years old have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Increasing the numbers of vaccinated people in households adds additional layers of protection as we head into the holidays. I am thankful to the more than 7 million L.A. County residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.”

Vaccine providers across Los Angeles County are also administering boosters for all three FDA-approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. People eligible for boosters include adults of any age who received their first Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, and people who got the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are 65-plus years old or are over 18 and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

Public Health Officials Urge Californians to Stay Vigilant and Get Vaccines and Boosters to Help Prevent a Possible COVID-19 Winter Surge

With the combination of colder weather keeping people indoors, the waning of vaccine and natural immunity, and more mingling among non-household members, public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to help prevent a possible winter surge in COVID-19 cases. In certain parts of the state, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to go up, signaling the need for Californians to get their booster shots and for the 5-11 age group to get vaccinated.

“With cases ticking up in most parts of the state, we cannot let our guard down and we cannot underestimate this deadly virus,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, California Department of Public Health director and State Public Health officer. “While we have a nation-leading vaccination effort, children ages 5-11 years have just become eligible, and last year at this time our COVID-19 cases increased at a dangerous rate, so we can’t underscore enough the importance to vaccinate and boost to protect yourself, your family and all of our communities against this virus.”

While California made considerable progress in the fight against COVID-19, in large part due to its successful vaccination program, last year daily cases quickly rose from less than 3,000 in October to more than 58,000 in December.

“Vigilance is our best defense against another challenging COVID-19 winter,” said Dr. Aragón. “Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Get your booster if you completed your vaccination series more than six months ago, especially if you or someone in your home has a medical condition or works around other people. Continue to be safe in public and in crowded spaces by wearing a well-fitting mask that has good filtration. Keep in mind that your mask also protects you against other respiratory illnesses, including the flu.”

Upgrade your Mask

Good fit and filtration continue to be the best way to get the most out of your mask. The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94. If you don’t have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top. If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three of more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides.

Tips for Protecting Yourself and Others This Holiday Season

Take commonsense steps to protect yourself, your family and your community as you celebrate the holiday season.

The California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Monday and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases

– California has 4,707,178 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 5,232 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 4,064 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 996 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 71,979 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 51 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Vaccinations

– 54,199,459 total vaccines administered.

– 81.4% of the eligible population (12+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 153,967 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.4% (average rate over 7 days).

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 6.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 9.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 11, 2021 to Oct. 17, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 18.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 4, 2021 to Oct. 10, 2021).

Healthcare Workers

As of Nov. 4, local health departments have reported 128,757 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 520 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 78% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

**Note: This reissue of Monday’s COVID-19 Facts news release includes corrected numbers for MIS-C cases and Testing Turnaround Time, which is reflected below.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Nov. 1, there have been 690 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...