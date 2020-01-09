Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)

Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
