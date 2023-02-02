Monthly Message from City Manager | Say ‘I Do’ at City Hall – February 2023

Say “I Do” with City Hall Ceremonies

The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.

If you have other wedding plans, you can still get your confidential marriage license through the City. Take advantage of our convenient one-stop service which provides you with a marriage license and ceremony on the same day. You will have your choice of several beautiful locations at City Hall for your nuptials, including Council Chambers, in front of our lobby mural or outside with the fountain as a back drop. Last year, lucky couples also got married on our historic trolley at a beautiful Santa Clarita trailhead. Make sure you follow the City on social media for unique opportunities like “The Big I Do” and City location weddings.

Since the international award-winning City Hall Ceremonies program was launched back in 2020, more than 180 couples have said “I do.” Our City Council had the foresight to see the value of this special City service and we are glad to see our residents are taking advantage.

There is so much to love about Santa Clarita, and I encourage those “in love” to consider tying the knot as part of City Hall Ceremonies.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...