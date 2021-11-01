Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021

Kick-off the Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street!

Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.

The City Council will flip the switch and illuminate the stunning Christmas Tree and the tens of thousands of lights up and down Main Street at 6:30 p.m., so make sure you get there in time! Guests are sure to be dazzled by the enhanced décor, which includes several Instagram-worthy photo ops. The Christmas Tree, which is located in front of the Old Town Newhall Library, is a work of holiday art adorned with more than 3,000 glistening ornaments.

As you stroll down Main Street to shop and dine, you will see glittering ribbon arches, a six-foot-tall selfie frame and many more festive décor items. You can even check off some names from your holiday shopping list at the unique boutiques or explore the Fine Craft Show, which will offer homemade, one-of-a-kind items. The kids will want to get their photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and also play in the piles of snow!

After the official tree lighting, stay at the main stage for a live band and dancing. Light Up Main Street will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. Make sure you come back throughout the season to take in the beautiful lights and décor and also support the local businesses within the City’s premier Arts and Entertainment District. You can catch a live show at The MAIN, the Canyon Theatre Guild, the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts or a movie at the Laemmle Newhall. I will see you at Light Up Main Street!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

