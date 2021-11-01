Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021

|
November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
